Trump and Biden Host Dueling Town Halls Thursday | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:26s
NBC News announced Wednesday morning that it will host a town hall with President Donald Trump on Thursday.


Why "strength" is the wrong metaphor to use against coronavirus

 A new article in The Atlantic explores how some of the metaphors President Trump and others use when talking about COVID-19 could be doing more harm than good...
CBS News
Barrett to keep ‘open mind’ on cameras in SCOTUS [Video]

Barrett to keep ‘open mind’ on cameras in SCOTUS

President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Wednesday she was open to at least one sweeping change for the nation's top judicial body - allowing cameras into the chamber for the first time in its 230-year history.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13

Trump tweets meme mocking Biden as a nursing home resident

 President Trump has been trying to win the votes of seniors, but that didn't stop him from tweeting a meme seemingly mocking nursing home residents.
CBS News

North Carolina Voters Distrust Trump and Tillis, Poll Finds, Imperiling G.O.P.

 President Trump trails Joseph R. Biden Jr. by four points in the latest Times/Siena survey of North Carolina, and Senator Thom Tillis is lagging behind his..
NYTimes.com

NBC News announced Wednesday that it will host a town hall event with President Donald Trump on Thursday.
Trump, Biden set for duelling town halls after president submits to independent coronavirus test

NBC News agreed to put Donald Trump before voters in a town hall event on Thursday after the U.S....
jladyh

NBC News announced it will host a town hall with Trump in Miami on Thursday. Biden had already scheduled an ABC News town hall. 41 minutes ago

jamespyles

President Donald Trump declined to participate in the second U.S. presidential debate after it was changed to a virtual format. 1 hour ago

csmonitor

President Donald Trump declined to participate in the second U.S. presidential debate after it was changed to a virtual format. 1 hour ago

wtam1100

Trump and Biden To Host Dueling Town Halls Thursday Night 3 hours ago

2Reinvent

Joe Biden is doing a town hall meeting on ABC tomorrow night, at the same time as Trump's NBC town hall. 5 hours ago

FOX2News

While Trump holds a one-hour town hall event in Miami, Biden will host one simultaneously in Philadelphia. 5 hours ago

ScoobyLady27

NBC News will host a town hall with Donald Trump on Thursday, the same evening that ABC News will feature a Joe Biden event. 5 hours ago

StockScout1

Trump & Biden will hold dueling town halls on Thursday. 5 hours ago


Trump, Biden To Hold Competing Town Halls On Thursday [Video]

President Donald Trump will be holding a town hall in Miami on Thursday, while former Vice President Joe Biden will be holding one in Philadelphia.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:17
Road Closures Announced Ahead Of President Trump's Visit [Video]

Road Closures Announced Ahead Of President Trump's Visit

President Donald Trump will be participating in a town hall in Miami on Thursday and the county has announced road closures which may affect you.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:20
Trump & Biden Will Have Dueling Town Halls In Place Of A 2nd Debate [Video]

On Wednesday, NBC News announced that President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall on Thursday evening. The town hall will take place at the same time as his 2020 Democratic opponent's Joe..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:28