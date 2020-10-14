Trump and Biden Host Dueling Town Halls Thursday | THR News
Trump and Biden Host Dueling Town Halls Thursday | THR News
NBC News announced Wednesday morning that it will host a town hall with President Donald Trump on Thursday.
