Ariana Grande Releasing New Album This Month

Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Duration: 01:14s - Published
The "thank u, next" singer tweeted the announcement about her sixth studio album on Wednesday by simply saying "I can't wait to give you my album this month."


Ariana Grande just confirmed her new album is coming 'this month'

Ariana Grande teased a new album coming “this month”, and suddenly 2020 doesn’t seem beyond...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrJust JaredClash



