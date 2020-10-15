Post Malone wins 9 prizes at Billboard Music Awards
Post Malone won big at the Billboard Music Awards, taking home nine prizes, including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist.
Here are the top highlights from the socially-distanced 2020 Billboard Music AwardsThe 2020 Billboard Music Awards delivered some big moments after being delayed over 5 months and relocated to Los Angeles due to the pandemic.
