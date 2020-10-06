Global  
 

US election polls: Trump cuts Biden's poll lead to nine points

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.


President Trump campaigns in Iowa, after first lady reveals their son Barron had COVID too

 First lady Melania Trump revealed that their son Barron contracted COVID-19 around the same time she and President Trump were diagnosed. She says he has since..
CBS News

AP-NORC Poll: Voters skeptical of Trump's health

 Less than 3 weeks from Election Day, a majority of Americans are highly critical of President Donald Trump's handling of both the coronavirus pandemic and his..
USATODAY.com
Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls [Video]

Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls

[NFA] The two U.S. presidential candidates will field questions from voters in two different televised events at the same time, in a slot that was meant to hold their second presidential debate. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published
Demi Lovato 'doesn't care' if anti-Trump track ruins her career [Video]

Demi Lovato 'doesn't care' if anti-Trump track ruins her career

Demi Lovato is standing by her controversial new single, which attacks U.S. leader Donald Trump, insisting she values "integrity" over record sales.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

President Trump, Democratic nominee Joe Biden prepare for competing town halls

 All eyes will be on both presidential candidates Thursday night as they get set for their competing town halls. This comes after a planned second debate was..
CBS News

Trump touts COVID-19 recovery, holds large rally in Iowa despite White House guidelines

 President Trump held a rally with around 5,000 supporters in Iowa on Wednesday night, even though White House coronavirus task force guidelines state that..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Trump, Biden to speak at separate town halls in lieu of debate

 President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden prepare to make their case to voters at dueling town halls, rather than sharing a debate stage...
CBS News

Trump see no sympathy bump from voters as Biden's poll lead widens

Biden now leads by 9.1 percentage points in an average of polls -- 3 percentage points larger than...
Brisbane Times - Published

NY Times Writer: Not All Signs Are Good for Biden

With Joe Biden holding a lead of more than nine points over President Donald Trump in the average of...
Newsmax - Published

US stocks seen rebounding on optimism about an aid package after the elections

US stocks are expected to rebound in early trade on Wednesday as initial dismay at President...
Proactive Investors - Published


Is Voting in Person Safe in the Year of COVID? [Video]

Is Voting in Person Safe in the Year of COVID?

Experts weigh in on whether or not you should head to the polls or mail in your ballot for the 2020 election. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:01Published
Latest poll numbers in Southwest Florida 10/15 [Video]

Latest poll numbers in Southwest Florida 10/15

These are the latest poll numbers in Southwest Florida. Nationally, Joe Biden takes the lead at 51% and President Trump at 41%. Locally, Joe Biden is at 49% and President Trump at 47%.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:26Published
With more early voting, Trump races against time [Video]

With more early voting, Trump races against time

Three more U.S. states opened polls for early voting on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump headed to a rally in Iowa, to make up for time lost on the campaign trail due to his bout with the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published