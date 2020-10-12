Greater Manchester leaders oppose plans for Tier 3 restrictions

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has urged the government not to make "the north of England the sacrificial lamb' in their regional lockdown tactic. Andy Burnham called the government's coronavirus restriction plan "ill thought through" which "does not make sense in the real world". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Mayor of Greater Manchester has slammed government plans to place the region under Tier-3 coronavirus restrictions. Andy Burnham said the region is being "set up as the canaries in the coal mine for an experimental regional lockdown strategy".
The Mayor of Greater Manchester has said that putting the region under Tier-3 measures is "flawed and unfair". Andy Burnham made clear that he will not be backing plans to move the area into tougher coronavirus restrictions, and criticised the government for "asking us to gamble our residents' jobs, homes and businesses...on a strategy that their own experts say will not work".