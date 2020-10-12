Global  
 

Greater Manchester leaders oppose plans for Tier 3 restrictions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s
Greater Manchester leaders oppose plans for Tier 3 restrictions

Greater Manchester leaders oppose plans for Tier 3 restrictions

Leaders in Greater Manchester have met and to "unanimously oppose" theGovernment's plans to impose Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions across theregion.


'Do not make us the sacrificial lamb' says Andy Burnham [Video]

'Do not make us the sacrificial lamb' says Andy Burnham

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has urged the government not to make "the north of England the sacrificial lamb' in their regional lockdown tactic. Andy Burnham called the government's coronavirus restriction plan "ill thought through" which "does not make sense in the real world". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:27
Burnham: We're being set up as 'canaries in the coal mine' [Video]

Burnham: We're being set up as 'canaries in the coal mine'

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has slammed government plans to place the region under Tier-3 coronavirus restrictions. Andy Burnham said the region is being "set up as the canaries in the coal mine for an experimental regional lockdown strategy". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09
Tier-3 plans are 'flawed and unfair', says Andy Burnham [Video]

Tier-3 plans are 'flawed and unfair', says Andy Burnham

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has said that putting the region under Tier-3 measures is "flawed and unfair". Andy Burnham made clear that he will not be backing plans to move the area into tougher coronavirus restrictions, and criticised the government for "asking us to gamble our residents' jobs, homes and businesses...on a strategy that their own experts say will not work". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12

Greater Manchester 'fighting back' against Tier 3

 Mayor Andy Burnham says leaders are 'fighting back for fairness' in talks with the government.
BBC News

Greater Manchester to be placed under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions

Greater Manchester to be placed under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions MPs in the Greater Manchester region have been told their area will be placed under the new measures
Wales Online


England’s North West leaders split on Tier 3 measures

Leaders in Greater Manchester have said the region should not be put in Tier 3 of coronavirus...
Belfast Telegraph


Burnham: Greater Manchester a 'sacrificial lamb' [Video]

Burnham: Greater Manchester a 'sacrificial lamb'

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has accused the government of treating the region like a 'sacrificial lamb' over lockdown.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 09:26
Andy Burnham against Tier 3 proposal in Manchester [Video]

Andy Burnham against Tier 3 proposal in Manchester

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says a national circuit-breaker lockdownwould be a “better and fairer way” of tackling the pandemic. Mr Burnham isagainst tier three restrictions being imposed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57
'We oppose the Tier 3 proposal' says Andy Burnham [Video]

'We oppose the Tier 3 proposal' says Andy Burnham

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said he will resist the region moving into Tier 3 restrictions without a financial package that includes an 80% furlough. The Labour mayor told a press..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:02