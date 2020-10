Sen. Kamala Harris Halts Campaign Travel After Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:58s - Published 2 minutes ago Sen. Kamala Harris Halts Campaign Travel After Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19 Two people with Sen. Kamala Harris' campaign have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the cancellation of the Vice Presidential candidate's campaign travels at least until Sunday, the campaign said Thursday. Anne Makovec reports. (10/15/20) 0

