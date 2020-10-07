Global  
 

Remdesivir has little effect on COVID deaths: WHO

Anti-viral medication remdesivir was found to have little or no effect on COVID-19 patients' length of hospital stay or chances of survival, according to a clinical trial by the World Health Organization.

Adam Reed has more.


