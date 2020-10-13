Less Video Calls and Other Things Americans Want While Working From Home
Less Video Calls and Other Things Americans Want While Working From Home
When Americans transitioned to working from home this year many thought it was going to make things a lot easier, but soon enough a lot of people found out that the negatives of remote work outweigh the positives.
A new survey conducted by One Poll on behalf of Front found that people want these things from their employers.
Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.