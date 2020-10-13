Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Less Video Calls and Other Things Americans Want While Working From Home

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Less Video Calls and Other Things Americans Want While Working From Home

Less Video Calls and Other Things Americans Want While Working From Home

When Americans transitioned to working from home this year many thought it was going to make things a lot easier, but soon enough a lot of people found out that the negatives of remote work outweigh the positives.

A new survey conducted by One Poll on behalf of Front found that people want these things from their employers.

Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

DWYM: Unwanted Political Texts [Video]

DWYM: Unwanted Political Texts

First, it was unwanted calls – then emails – and now text messages that are driving voters crazy this election year. But there are ways to stop these texts.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:13Published
Williams Sonoma Is Hiring Thousands of Remote Workers for the Holidays [Video]

Williams Sonoma Is Hiring Thousands of Remote Workers for the Holidays

The employee perks include a 40% in-store discount.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:57Published
Chrissy Makes Fried Oyster Mushrooms [Video]

Chrissy Makes Fried Oyster Mushrooms

Join brand new Bon Appétit video host Chrissy Tracey in her home kitchen as she makes fried oyster mushrooms, collard greens and cornbread. Chrissy is a vegan chef extraordinaire and one of her..

Credit: Bon Appetit     Duration: 18:54Published