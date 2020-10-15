Shannon Sharpe: Le'Veon Bell will help the Kansas City Chiefs, this is a good move | UNDISPUTED

Le’Veon Bell tweeted that he was thankful for the opportunity after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs for a 1-year deal.

Bell is coming off less-than-ideal departures from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets.

After the signing, the Chiefs remain clear favorites to win the Super Bowl at plus 425 according to FOX Bet.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Chiefs' decision to sign Bell.