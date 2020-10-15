|
|
|
President Trump's Visit To Fort.Myers, Look Back On His Town Hall
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:36s - Published
President Trump's Visit To Fort.Myers, Look Back On His Town Hall
CBS4's Brooke Shafer shares the latetst details on President Trump's visit to Fort Myers and last night's Town Hall.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
President Donald Trump's town hall event Thursday night at the Pérez Art Museum Miami will cause...
cbs4.com - Published
|
A woman seated behind President Trump during his Thursday NBC town hall in Miami went viral on social...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
Supporters of President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden gathered outside Perez Art...
Upworthy - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Hope Hicks shares stage with Trump after virus bouts
"We can share a microphone now," White House adviser Hope Hicks said after President Donald Trump invited her on stage in Ocala, Florida on Friday after the two recovered from the coronavirus.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
|
|
Trump, Biden's Fight For Battleground States
CBS4's Skyler Henry gives the latest details on President Trump's and Joe Biden's battle for the states as Election Day is near.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:43Published
|