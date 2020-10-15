Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump's Visit To Fort.Myers, Look Back On His Town Hall

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:36s - Published
President Trump's Visit To Fort.Myers, Look Back On His Town Hall

President Trump's Visit To Fort.Myers, Look Back On His Town Hall

CBS4's Brooke Shafer shares the latetst details on President Trump's visit to Fort Myers and last night's Town Hall.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President Trump’s Miami Town Hall Will Cause Traffic Delays, Detours

President Donald Trump's town hall event Thursday night at the Pérez Art Museum Miami will cause...
cbs4.com - Published

Audience member nodding along with Trump during NBC town hall goes viral

A woman seated behind President Trump during his Thursday NBC town hall in Miami went viral on social...
FOXNews.com - Published

Trump and Biden supporters gathered outside Trump's Miami town hall

Supporters of President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden gathered outside Perez Art...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

Valle96786673

Valle FORT MYERS AND FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA LOVED HAVING OUR WONDERFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP VISIT US TODAY !! GOD WILL ALWA… https://t.co/hNXEmumTtS 31 minutes ago

Jake_Allen19

Jake Allen 🌊 Air Force One has left Southwest Florida and President Trump’s Fort Myers visit is over. @TheNewsPress @ndn #swfltrump 3 hours ago

siannaraquel

Sianna Raquel RT @winknews: TRUMP IN SWFL: President Trump arrives at Private Sky Aviation and is greeted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Fort Myers May… 3 hours ago

sds_labs

SDS Labs Top story: DETAILS: President Trump's visit to Fort Myers today - NBC2 News https://t.co/4VmTzkJXuJ, see more https://t.co/l2EoSXrUq1 3 hours ago

NicoleGabeTV

Nicole Gabe RT @winknews: PRESIDENT SPEAKS TO SWFL: Trump begins his "Protecting America's Seniors" event speech in Fort Myers. Watch LIVE — https://t… 3 hours ago

bleepo

bleepo Sr. And yet he is doing none of that. He wants to gut social security and Medicare, and doesn’t give a***about those… https://t.co/9kMPKap4BQ 3 hours ago

Trump_1776_

🇺🇸DEMOCRATS ARE THE ENEMY⚔️ RT @WhiteHouse: Today, President @realDonaldTrump is in Florida to talk with seniors about his plan to keep healthcare affordable, protect… 4 hours ago

RobSmall_Trump

Transition To Greatness 2020 Frank Gluck @FrankGluck The room at Caloosa Sound Convention Center is starting to fill up in advance of President… https://t.co/AvGpPFch5t 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hope Hicks shares stage with Trump after virus bouts [Video]

Hope Hicks shares stage with Trump after virus bouts

"We can share a microphone now," White House adviser Hope Hicks said after President Donald Trump invited her on stage in Ocala, Florida on Friday after the two recovered from the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Donald Trump Jr. set to hold campaign rally Friday in West Palm Beach [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. set to hold campaign rally Friday in West Palm Beach

A day after President Donald Trump and Joe Biden held dueling town halls, the president's son, Donald Trump, Jr., was back on the campaign trail in West Palm Beach

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:12Published
Trump, Biden's Fight For Battleground States [Video]

Trump, Biden's Fight For Battleground States

CBS4's Skyler Henry gives the latest details on President Trump's and Joe Biden's battle for the states as Election Day is near.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:43Published