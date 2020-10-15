Divided world is failing COVID-19 test: U.N. Chief

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and Republican politician Nikki Haley said that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi get along very well and the two countries are partnering in defence, trade and other sectors. Talking about terrorism, Haley said that Trump has stopped providing ‘billion dollars’ in military aid to Pakistan as it harbours terrorists. In her message to Indian-Americans, Haley said, “The Indian American community contributes a lot to the United States, and it is the best country in the world but we have to protect them. So we need the American community to remember that President Trump was given us the lowest unemployment has allowed for businesses to thrive.” Watch the full video for more details.
AstraZeneca has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson is preparing to resume its trial early next week, the companies said on Friday. Fred Katayama reports.
Mattel reported a surprise rise in quarterly sales on Thursday and forecast more growth in the holiday season, as retailers rushed to restock their shelves of Barbie dolls and other toys in high demand from stuck-at-home kids. Fred Katayama reports.
A California appeals court on Thursday unanimously ruled against ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies and Lyft, saying they must reclassify their drivers in the state as employees. Fred Katayama reports.