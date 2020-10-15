Global  
 

Divided world is failing COVID-19 test: U.N. Chief

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:50s - Published
A divided world has failed to rise to the challenge of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, U.N.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday and warned concerted action was needed to prevent millions of people from being pushed into poverty and hunger.

Fred Katayama reports.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

António Guterres António Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

Fred Katayama journalist

