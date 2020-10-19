Kamal Nath calls BJP's Imarti Devi 'item', she responds | Oneindia News

The Madhya Pradesh bypolls hit a new low with former Chief Minister Kamal Nath calling BJP's candidate for the Dabra seat Imarti Devi an "item".

While addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje, Kamal Nath mocked Imarti Devi to applause and laughter.

An emotional Imarti Devi then responded to the slight.

Listen in.

