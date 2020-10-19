Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamal Nath calls BJP's Imarti Devi 'item', she responds | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Kamal Nath calls BJP's Imarti Devi 'item', she responds | Oneindia News

Kamal Nath calls BJP's Imarti Devi 'item', she responds | Oneindia News

The Madhya Pradesh bypolls hit a new low with former Chief Minister Kamal Nath calling BJP's candidate for the Dabra seat Imarti Devi an "item".

While addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje, Kamal Nath mocked Imarti Devi to applause and laughter.

An emotional Imarti Devi then responded to the slight.

Listen in.

#MPbypolls #ImartiDevi #KamalNath


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mayawati slams Kamal Nath's sexist slur at BJP minister Imarti Devi, urges Dalits not to vote for Congress

Former CM Kamal Nath was on a Dabra tour of Gwalior district on Sunday. While addressing a public...
DNA - Published

Kamal Nath's 'item' jibe at Imarti Devi triggers outrage; BJP files complaint with Election Commission

A video of senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath calling 'item'...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this

TinaSha40378003

Tina Sharma RT @IndiaAheadNews: Former MP CM Kamal Nath calls BJP leader Imarti Devi an 'item', while addressing a rally in #Dabra #ImratiDevi https:/… 3 hours ago

ArtiSharma001

#JaiShriRam🇮🇳ArtiSharma_VHS. Dr @Swamy39 MP bypolls: Row erupts as Kamal Nath calls BJP's Imarti Devi an 'item' - The New Indian Express… https://t.co/0bTitlhaK6 6 hours ago

Ravisha23624235

🇮🇳RAVI SHANKER 🚩💯 %-F-B Before MP bypolls, Kamal Nath calls Imarti Devi 'Item'; BJP says 'Women in state insulted' 7 hours ago

raghumech333

Raghuveer prajapati RT @indiatvnews: Kamal Nath calls BJP candidate Imarti Devi 'item' while campaigning for MP Bypolls #KamalNath #MadhyaPradesh #ImartiDevi… 12 hours ago

WakeUpHindu

We Support Sudarshan News Kamal Nath calls Dalit BJP leader Imarti Devi 'item', supporters cheer #AntiDalitCongress #कमलनाथ_फिर_से… https://t.co/E8QADiAjcB 14 hours ago

VIJAYSINGHVISH7

VIJAY SINGH VISHEN #nation_first RT @republic: Before MP bypolls, Kamal Nath calls Imarti Devi 'Item'; BJP says 'Women in state insulted' https://t.co/GD4cg1yMua 14 hours ago

sachindixit2002

Sachin Dixit RT @NewIndianXpress: @anuraag_niebpl Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and former CM #KamalNath has kicked up a political storm by referring to… 15 hours ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express @anuraag_niebpl Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and former CM #KamalNath has kicked up a political storm by referring… https://t.co/Kl2novwcFD 15 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shivraj Chouhan observes two-hour 'silent protest' against Kamal Nath over 'item' remark on Imarti Devi [Video]

Shivraj Chouhan observes two-hour 'silent protest' against Kamal Nath over 'item' remark on Imarti Devi

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan observed a two-hour 'silent protest' in Bhopal on October 19. He was protesting against the former MP CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath over his..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Kamalnath [Video]

Kamalnath

BJP leader Imarti Devi has lashed out at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath over his ‘item’ jibe at her. Imarti Devi said broke down while responding to Kamal Nath and said that Sonia..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:29Published
Scindia accuses Congress of not respecting women after Kamal Nath refers Imarti Devi as 'item' [Video]

Scindia accuses Congress of not respecting women after Kamal Nath refers Imarti Devi as 'item'

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia accused Congress of not respecting women. The reaction came after Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, Kamal Nath while referring to Imarti Devi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published