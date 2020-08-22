Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea v Sevilla: Champions League match preview

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Chelsea v Sevilla: Champions League match preview

Chelsea v Sevilla: Champions League match preview

This is the first time Chelsea and Sevilla have faced each other in aChampions League.

Take a look at the stats here.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

Chelsea denied by dramatic last-gasp Southampton equaliser

 Jannik Vestergaard’s last-gasp leveller stole two-goal Timo Werner’s thunder as Southampton battled to a 3-3 Premier League draw at Chelsea. Defender..
WorldNews

Chelsea 3-3 Southampton: Timo Werner scores twice for hosts

 Jannik Vestergaard heads in a dramatic injury-time equaliser as Southampton peg back Chelsea to claim a point in a Premier League thriller at Stamford Bridge.
BBC News

Southampton grab injury-time equaliser to deny Chelsea in thriller

 Jannik Vestergaard heads in a dramatic injury-time equaliser as Southampton peg back Chelsea to claim a point in a Premier League thriller at Stamford Bridge.
BBC News

Werner and Havertz score as Germany draw thriller with Switzerland

 Chelsea's Timo Werner and Kai Havertz score for Germany in a thrilling draw with Switzerland
BBC News

Sevilla FC Sevilla FC Association football club in Spain

Barca star Rakitic rejoins Sevilla [Video]

Barca star Rakitic rejoins Sevilla

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic rejoins Europa League holders Sevilla on a four-year contract from Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:08Published
Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest [Video]

Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has pleaded not guilty to chargesrelated to an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.The 27-year-old centre-back was on holiday in Greece after Ole GunnarSolskjaer’s side lost to eventual Europa League winners Sevilla in lastSunday’s semi-final in Cologne. Maguire was arrested on Thursday evening alongwith two other Britons following an incident in Mykonos, with the world’s mostexpensive defender appearing in court on Saturday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:22Published
Fortune finally favours Lopetegui with Europa League triumph [Video]

Fortune finally favours Lopetegui with Europa League triumph

Sevilla clinch sixth Europa League title with a roller-coaster 3-2 win over Inter Milan.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:13Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Barca not Champions League favourites, says Koeman [Video]

Barca not Champions League favourites, says Koeman

Koeman says Barcelona are not Chamions League favourites

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:03Published
Manchester United train ahead of PSG Champions League clash [Video]

Manchester United train ahead of PSG Champions League clash

Manchester United prepare for PSG

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:55Published

Did Ceferin reveal Champions League format for 2024?

 After a Champions League season affected by coronavirus, Aleksander Ceferin, the UEFA president, went further to try and explore other formats for the Champions..
WorldNews

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP: KL Rahul & Co. look to beat Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP: KL Rahul & Co. look to beat Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians | Oneindia News

Kings XI Punjab will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Match 36 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Sunday. Mumbai Indians are on a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:14Published
Manchester City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Manchester City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Manchester City's return to Premier League football after the internationalbreak sees them welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. Take a look at thestats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Everton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Everton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Carlo Ancelotti's side prepare to face local rivals Liverpool in theMerseyside derby. Here are all the key statistics ahead of their PremierLeague clash on October 17.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published