Ajax v Liverpool: Champions League match preview
A closer look at the upcoming Champions League tie between Ajax and Liverpoolin Amsterdam.
Man City v Porto: Champions League match previewPep Guardiola's Manchester City will be hoping to put the ghosts of their lastChampions League campaign to rest as they face Porto in their first match ofthe new season.
Klopp and Wijnaldum upset wtih nature of Van Dijk's injuryLiverpool manager Juergen Klopp and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum still angered by the tackle from Everton goalie Jordan Pickford that injured Virgil van Dijk.
Paris St Germain v Manchester United match previewOle Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side face the daunting task ofChampions League finalists Paris St Germain in their first match in thecompetition this season.