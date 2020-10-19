Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Dodgers Advance To World Series

Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:02s - Published
The Dodgers Advance To World Series
Here's the story.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Baseball: Cody Bellinger home run sends Los Angeles Dodgers to World Series with win over Atlanta Braves

Watch Cody Bellinger hit the crucial winning home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers overturned a 3-1...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •ESPNFOX Sports


Dodgers winning World Series would also give LA its first 'double-double' since 1988

The Dodgers are trying to break their World Series drought and give Los Angeles an NBA and MLB title...
USATODAY.com - Published

World Series 2020: How the Dodgers built their NL champion roster through trades, free agency and the draft

The Dodgers built their World Series roster through their farm system, primarily
CBS Sports - Published


Tweets about this

LadyyWinston

‼️T A L E S F R O M A G E M I N I ‼️ RT @SportsCenter: Last Sunday, the Lakers won the NBA title. This Sunday, the Dodgers advance to the World Series. Fans in LA: https://t.… 3 minutes ago

yvovaldes

Yvonne RT @spectatorindex: MLB: The LA Dodgers advance to the World Series after beating the Braves in Game 7 4 minutes ago

GannonKarlay

Karlay Gannon 🦋 RT @BleacherReport: DODGERS ADVANCE TO THE WORLD SERIES 👏 Hold off Braves in Game 7, 4-3 https://t.co/pLYfr12IGs 6 minutes ago

robertbob59

robert bob Dodgers vs. Braves score: L.A. wins dramatic Game 7 to complete NLCS comeback, advance to World Series ⁦… https://t.co/RsYUU5wq7n 9 minutes ago

robertbob59

robert bob Dodgers vs. Braves score: L.A. wins dramatic Game 7 to complete NLCS comeback, advance to World Series #RIGGED ⁦… https://t.co/WFarDD9o1e 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dodgers Head to the World Series: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Oct. 19 [Video]

Dodgers Head to the World Series: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Oct. 19

The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series, a look at the status of stimulus talks and NFL players are reminded of CBD endorsement ban. These are the stories shaping sports and business for..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 04:15Published
Nick Wright reacts to Dodgers Gm 7 win v Braves to reach the World Series, has faith LA can win it all | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright reacts to Dodgers Gm 7 win v Braves to reach the World Series, has faith LA can win it all | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reacts to the Los Angeles Dodgers game 7 win over the Atlanta Braves to reach the World Series. Nick has faith LA can win it all this year.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:47Published
Angelenos Celebrate Dodgers Heading To World Series [Video]

Angelenos Celebrate Dodgers Heading To World Series

Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers were confident about the Boys in Blue and the team did the city proud after advancing to the World Series on Sunday night, marking a huge postseason comeback. Jeff..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:40Published