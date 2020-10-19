The Dodgers Advance To World Series

Nick Wright reacts to Dodgers Gm 7 win v Braves to reach the World Series, has faith LA can win it all | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright reacts to the Los Angeles Dodgers game 7 win over the Atlanta Braves to reach the World Series. Nick has faith LA can win it all this year.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:47 Published 5 hours ago