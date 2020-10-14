Trump says a vote for Biden is a vote for 'boredom'

US President Donald Trump declared at an election rally on Tuesday that theUnited States was "crushing" the coronavirus.

"This is an election between aTrump super recovery and a Biden depression.

You will have a depression thelikes of which you have never seen," the president said in Erie.

"If you wantdepression, doom and despair, vote for Sleepy Joe.

And boredom."