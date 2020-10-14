Global  
 

Trump says a vote for Biden is a vote for 'boredom'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
US President Donald Trump declared at an election rally on Tuesday that theUnited States was "crushing" the coronavirus.

"This is an election between aTrump super recovery and a Biden depression.

You will have a depression thelikes of which you have never seen," the president said in Erie.

"If you wantdepression, doom and despair, vote for Sleepy Joe.

And boredom."


Trump maintains a Chinese bank account, says NYT

 Mr Trump, who sparked a trade war with Beijing, is critical of US firms doing business in China.
BBC News

CBS Evening News, October 20, 2020

 Trump tied or trailing in battleground states he won in 2016; Sidewalk side hustle helps New York seamstress survive coronavirus pandemic
CBS News
Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes [Video]

Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes

Donald Trump ended his interview for "60 Minutes" abruptly on Tuesday. He walked away after just 45 minutes of filming, according to CNN. Trump was supposed to return for a "walk and talk" with Vice President Mike Pence, but did not do so. The news broke shortly after Trump tweeted a video of '60 Minutes' host Lesley Stahl. In the photo, she was not wearing a mask inside the White House.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Trump in Pennsylvania: US 'crushing the virus'

 Speaking to a crowd of thousands in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared that the United States was "crushing" the coronavirus. (Oct...
USATODAY.com

Trump’s Campaign Cash Dwindled to $63 Million Entering October

 New financial filings showed the extent of the president’s cash troubles, as he is now badly outmatched by Joe Biden.
NYTimes.com

Hollywood's election divide: Who are Donald Trump and Joe Biden's celebrity supporters?

 Taylor Swift last night indicated that the US election is really hotting up – by putting the oven on.Ahead of the vice presidential debate between Kamala..
New Zealand Herald
'Seinfeld', 'Happy Days', More Famous TV Casts Reunite to Support Biden and Democrats | THR News [Video]

'Seinfeld', 'Happy Days', More Famous TV Casts Reunite to Support Biden and Democrats | THR News

The stars will unite in hopes that the stars will align for their presidential picks this Election Day. Cast members are coming together virtual from 'Private Practice' to 'Seinfeld' and 'Happy Days' to support Biden and the Democratic party.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:58Published

Trump Records Shed New Light on Chinese Business Pursuits

 By Mike McIntire, Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig Oct. 20, 2020, 7:31 p.m. ET President Trump and his allies have tried to paint the Democratic nominee, Joseph..
WorldNews

US First Lady Melania Trump to join Donald Trump at his Pennsylvania rally today

 Washington: With the US Presidential election just 15 days away, First Lady Melania Trump will be joining President Donald Trump at his Erie, Pennsylvania, rally..
WorldNews

Donald Trump, Joe Biden to duel in TV town halls, but coronavirus disrupts campaign

As the presidential nominees prepare to hold competing town halls, early vote indications appear to...
SBS - Published

First Thing election special: is Biden's big lead getting bigger?

First Thing election special: is Biden's big lead getting bigger? Good morning, With less than three weeks until election day, a new poll for the Guardian and Opinium...
WorldNews - Published


President Trump Spends Night In Critical Pennsylvania [Video]

President Trump Spends Night In Critical Pennsylvania

CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports from D.C.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:10Published
Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself [Video]

Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself

US President Donald Trump walked out in the middle of his scheduled interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes' on Tuesday. CNN reports that not only did Trump fail to complete his interview, he also didn't..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published
President Trump Lashes Out At New Debate Rule Which Will See Opponent's Mic Muted During Responses [Video]

President Trump Lashes Out At New Debate Rule Which Will See Opponent's Mic Muted During Responses

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on the latest out of D.C.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published