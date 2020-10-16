Global  
 

Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate

On Thursday, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in the final debate.

Kristen Welker, a veteran NBC News journalist, will moderate this debate.

Welker will become the second Black woman to moderate a presidential debate solo.

A Philadelphia native, Welker was an intern at "Today" in 1997 and graduated from Harvard College in 1998.

Welker has been a White House correspondent for NBC News since 2011.


