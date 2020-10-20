Chancellor Rishi Sunak to Announce More Support for Tier Two



Related videos from verified sources Bridget Phillipson: Employment support schemes 'have more holes than a Swiss cheese'



The chancellor’s employment support schemes “have more holes than a Swisscheese”, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson hasclaimed. Responding, Rishi Sunak told MPs that “we.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 2 days ago Chancellor defends Covid support for Manchester



Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the support given to Greater Manchester amid resistance from the region to accept Tier 3 restrictions to deal with rising Covid-19 cases. Report by Etemadil. Like us on.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:26 Published 2 days ago Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for Treasury Questions



Chancellor Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for the House of Commons where he will face Treasury Questions amid criticism over the government's financial support package for Covid affected.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:30 Published 2 days ago