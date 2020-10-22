Pres. Trump muted while discussing health care during final presidential debate
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:52s - Published
1 minute ago
Pres. Trump muted while discussing health care during final presidential debate
While discussing health care, President Trump was the first to be muted at the final presidential debate.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
President Trump and Demoratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will face off in a final debate, where...
CBS News - Published
4 hours ago Also reported by •
WorldNews • FOXNews.com • Business Insider
The gloves were already off, but now the sneeze guards are down for the final presidential debate...
TMZ.com - Published
3 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, former vice-president Joe Biden, meet for their...
CBC.ca - Published
19 hours ago Also reported by •
IndiaTimes • FOXNews.com • New Zealand Herald • Brisbane Times • Business Insider
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources