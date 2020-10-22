Final presidential debate: Nashville showdown
President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election.
Mary Moloney has the major
Pres. Trump muted while discussing health care during final presidential debateWhile discussing health care, President Trump was the first to be muted at the final presidential debate.
'People are learning to die with it' Biden slams Trump's COVID-19 response at final debatePresident Trump and former Vice President Biden debate the White House's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WXYZ special pre-debate coverage focusing on the impacts of Michigan votersPresident Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden will face off in the third and final presidential debate on Thursday night.