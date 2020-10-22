Global  
 

Final presidential debate: Nashville showdown

Video Credit: KHSL
President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election.

Mary Moloney has the major


How to watch the final presidential debate of 2020

How to watch the final presidential debate of 2020 Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images On Thursday, October 22nd, at 9PM ET, President Donald...
The Verge


US Presidential Debate LIVE updates: Donald Trump and Joe Biden face off for final time before election

With just 11 days left until election day, US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger...
Brisbane Times

Donald Trump says muting mics at next debate is 'unfair'

A day before the final presidential debate US President Donald Trump has complained that aspects of...
SBS


Pres. Trump muted while discussing health care during final presidential debate [Video]

Pres. Trump muted while discussing health care during final presidential debate

While discussing health care, President Trump was the first to be muted at the final presidential debate.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)
'People are learning to die with it' Biden slams Trump's COVID-19 response at final debate [Video]

'People are learning to die with it' Biden slams Trump's COVID-19 response at final debate

President Trump and former Vice President Biden debate the White House's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: USA Today News (International)
WXYZ special pre-debate coverage focusing on the impacts of Michigan voters [Video]

WXYZ special pre-debate coverage focusing on the impacts of Michigan voters

President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden will face off in the third and final presidential debate on Thursday night.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit