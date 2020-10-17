Remdesivir 1st FDA-Approved Treatment For COVID-19.

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approvalThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for..
FDA approves remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospitalThe antiviral drug remdesivir is the first and only drug approved for COVID-19 treatment in the U.S.
Boston Children's doctor on Remdesivir approval for COVID-19 treatmentDr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease physician at Boston Children's Hospital, speaks about the newly approved treatment by the CDC.