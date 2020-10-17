Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Remdesivir 1st FDA-Approved Treatment For COVID-19.

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Remdesivir 1st FDA-Approved Treatment For COVID-19.
Brooke Katz has a major milestone to report in the fight against COVID-19.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Remdesivir Receives Approval from FDA, First Among for COVID-19 Treatment

Remdesivir Receives Approval from FDA, First Among for COVID-19 Treatment The Food and Drug Administration authorized Remdesivir for the treatment of patients over the age of...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsNewsyUpworthy


Remdesivir trial results stumps desi medicos

Remdesivir trial results stumps desi medicos Doctors from across the city have raised serious concerns regarding the World Health Organisation's...
Mid-Day - Published

FDA Approves Remdesivir as First Therapeutic Treatment for Covid — One Week After WHO Concludes Drug Has ‘Little to No Effect’ on Patient Survival

FDA Approves Remdesivir as First Therapeutic Treatment for Covid — One Week After WHO Concludes Drug Has ‘Little to No Effect’ on Patient Survival FDA approves Remdesivir as first therapeutic treatment for Covid — one week after WHO concludes...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval [Video]

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
FDA approves remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospital [Video]

FDA approves remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospital

The antiviral drug remdesivir is the first and only drug approved for COVID-19 treatment in the U.S.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:53Published
Boston Children's doctor on Remdesivir approval for COVID-19 treatment [Video]

Boston Children's doctor on Remdesivir approval for COVID-19 treatment

Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease physician at Boston Children's Hospital, speaks about the newly approved treatment by the CDC.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:59Published