ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 65 new COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Friday, October 23, that 2,519 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Is reporting more than 25-hundred new covid-19 cases statewide.

Isdh also says there are 27 additional deaths.

One of those deaths was reported in pulaski county.

Locally - isdh is reporting 65 new cases in tippecanoe county.

Clinton, jasper and miami counties each have more than 20 new cases.

Benton county has two.

