ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 65 new COVID-19 cases
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Friday, October 23, that 2,519 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Is reporting more than 25-hundred new covid-19 cases statewide.
Isdh also says there are 27 additional deaths.
One of those deaths was reported in pulaski county.
Locally - isdh is reporting 65 new cases in tippecanoe county.
Clinton, jasper and miami counties each have more than 20 new cases.
Benton county has two.
