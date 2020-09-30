|
Rays pitcher Blake Snell to try to stop Dodgers from winning first World Series in 32 years
The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent $3.69 billion in player payroll over 32 seasons trying to win another World Series.
Rays face a win-or-go-home game six
The Tampa Bay Rays spent today practicing ahead of game six in the World Series tomorrow. They have to win or else the Los Angeles Dodgers become world champs.
Today in History for October 27th
The Federalist Papers published in New York City; President Theodore Roosevelt is born; Egypian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin..
