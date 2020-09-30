The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent $3.69 billion in player payroll over 32 seasons trying to win another World Series.

Rays pitcher Blake Snell to try to stop Dodgers from winning first World Series in 32 years

The Federalist Papers published in New York City; President Theodore Roosevelt is born; Egypian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin..

The Postal Service suggests you get ballots in the mail Tuesday, the new Supreme Court justice gets to work and more news to start your Tuesday.

Play-by-Play: Tampa Bay Rays lose to Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of World Series Clayton Kershaw beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the second time in six days. Story: https://bit.ly/3mkqQl5

Rays face a win-or-go-home game six The Tampa Bay Rays spent today practicing ahead of game six in the World Series tomorrow. They have to win or else the Los Angeles Dodgers become world champs.

Having converted even the likes of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts into fans, the universal DH seems destined to become a normal part of baseball.

The teams' success has prompted watch parties and celebrations, and LA County is seeing an uptick in virus cases.

Blake Snell sharp as Rays beat Blue Jays 3-1 in playoff opener The American League’s No. 1 seed showed just where all that dominance is coming from.

Tampa Bay Rays slugger Brandon Lowe hit two home runs and starter Blake Snell held the Los Angeles...

The narrative that Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw can't win the big one in October is on the verge...

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell joined FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal after his World Series...