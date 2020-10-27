Global  
 

Dodgers clinch World Series with 3-1 victory over the Rays in Game 6

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield
Dodgers clinch World Series with 3-1 victory over the Rays in Game 6
Dodgers clinch World Series with 3-1 victory over the Rays in Game 6

What the Rays and Dodgers need to do from here to win the World Series

After a day off before the final game -- or games -- we map out the path to victory for both teams.
ESPN - Published

Austin Barnes re-lives catching the final out of the Dodgers' World Series clincher

Austin Barnes re-lives catching the final out of the Dodgers' World Series clincher Los Angeles Dodgers catcher, Austin Barnes, on catching the final out of the World Series clincher...
FOX Sports - Published

3rd time's the charm: Dodgers clip Rays to claim 1st World Series since 1988

The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions for the first time in 32 years. The Dodgers took...
CBC.ca - Published


Plane passenger captures fireworks throughout SoCal in celebration of Dodgers' World Series [Video]

Plane passenger captures fireworks throughout SoCal in celebration of Dodgers' World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on October 27 to win the seventh World Series in franchise history.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
In heartwarming moment, 7-year-old boy cries over Dodgers' World Series win [Video]

In heartwarming moment, 7-year-old boy cries over Dodgers' World Series win

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on October 27 to win the seventh World Series in franchise history.Seven-year-old Josiah in Fontana, Calif.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Tampa Bay Rays look to rally back in Game 2 [Video]

Tampa Bay Rays look to rally back in Game 2

This win-or-go-home scenario is nothing new for the Tampa Bay Rays this postseason, and the team is confident they can bounce back again.

Credit: ABC Action News