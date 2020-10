Clayton Kershaw beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the second time in six days.

Hear why FOX Sports' Charlotte Wilder says Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts won't just save his team, but the legacies of others, especially star..

Clayton Kershaw earned the victory and the Dodgers went on to beat the Rays in Game 5 to get within one win from a World Series title.

The narrative that Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw can't win the big one in October is on the verge of being shredded forever.

The Rays stunned the Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series with a walk-off victory to even the series 2-2.

Tyler Glasnow's brother watches Rays pitcher for first time this season Tyler Glasnow's brother watches Rays pitcher for first time this season

This is what going from journeyman outfielder to World Series hero looks like through the eyes of Brett Phillips.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 to go 3-2 up in the best-of-seven World Series in Arlington, Texas.

Watch the extraordinary finale to game four of the World Series as a comedy of errors from the Los...

Clayton Kershaw got the win in World Series Game 5 but was tested in the fourth inning. Kershaw...

