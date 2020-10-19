Global  
 

Dodgers end their 32-year World Series drought

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:20s
The Los Angeles Dodgers ended decades of heartbreak with their first World Series win since 1988 on Tuesday, a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Gloria Tso reports.


World Series: LA Dodgers beat Tampa Bay Rays to triumph for first time since 1988

 The Los Angeles Dodgers win their first World Series in 32 years, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to secure a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven championship.
BBC News

Justin Turner pulled from World Series game due to COVID test

 The Dodgers' star third baseman in the eighth inning of what became their title-clinching game after MLB got word he'd tested positive.
CBS News

L.A. Dodgers Win World Series, Justin Turner Pulled After Positive COVID Test

 Crazy news about Dodgers star Justin Turner who was taken out of the the game in the 8th inning, because a COVID test came back positive during the game!!!..
TMZ.com

Dodgers' Justin Turner left World Series Game 6 with positive COVID-19 test

 Minutes after the Dodgers won the World Series, news broke that Justin Turner had tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Free food alert: Get a taco at Taco Bell on Wednesday for World Series stolen base and Wendy's chicken sandwich

 Taco Bell will hand out free tacos on Wednesday thanks to Mookie Betts' stolen base in Game 1 of the World Series.
USATODAY.com

That backfired: Rays manager Kevin Cash's decision to pull Blake Snell proves costly in Game 6 loss

 The Rays manager pulled his ace with one out in the sixth, and the Dodgers promptly scored two runs to take the lead.
USATODAY.com
Tampa Bay Rays look to rally back in Game 2 [Video]

Tampa Bay Rays look to rally back in Game 2

This win-or-go-home scenario is nothing new for the Tampa Bay Rays this postseason, and the team is confident they can bounce back again.

Credit: ABC Action News
Snell gets the call in Game 6 of World Series [Video]

Snell gets the call in Game 6 of World Series

Game six of the World Series is tonight the Rays turn to lefthander Blake Snell to see if he can slow down the Dodgers' offense and keep the Rays' hopes alive.

Credit: ABC Action News

LA Dodgers Are World Series Champions In Pandemic-Shorted Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series, ending a...
NPR - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Last minute ticket prices spike after Dodgers clinch World Series

Secondary resale prices for World Series tickets jumped 21% per seat after the LA Dodgers clinched...
Upworthy - Published

Baseball: Cody Bellinger home run sends Los Angeles Dodgers to World Series with win over Atlanta Braves

Watch Cody Bellinger hit the crucial winning home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers overturned a 3-1...
BBC Sport - Published


Dodgers clinch World Series with 3-1 victory over the Rays in Game 6 [Video]

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield
Fans Take To The Streets In Pacoima To Celebrate Dodgers' World Series Win [Video]

In Pacoima, large sideshows cropped up with drivers doing donuts in the middle of the streets, causing smoke to rise above the cheering crowds of pedestrians as Dodgers' fans celebrated the World..

Credit: CBS2 LA
Rays pitcher Blake Snell to try to stop Dodgers from winning first World Series in 32 years [Video]

The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent $3.69 billion in player payroll over 32 seasons trying to win another World Series. Story; https://bit.ly/37GYOMB

Credit: ABC Action News