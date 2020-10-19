|
Dodgers end their 32-year World Series drought
Dodgers end their 32-year World Series drought
The Los Angeles Dodgers ended decades of heartbreak with their first World Series win since 1988 on Tuesday, a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Gloria Tso reports.
