Get Fit Friday - 10/30/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Whitney brown: good morning and happy halloween tomorrow.

Beth jeffers: that's right.

Whitney brown: from the fitness factor i'm whitney brown here with beth jefferson.

Beth jeffers: good morning.

Whitney brown: this is get fit friday and today we're talking about halloween and specifically, halloween candy.

We always do this every year and it's always fun and a little sad because there's a lot of calories in those tiny little fun sized pieces that your kids and friends are going to bring home for you to snack on.

Is that just me that hides all the good stuff out of their kid's halloween candy that i like?

But we talk every year about some of the things that are kind of the favorites, right?

And how many calories are in them and what a serving looks like, so take it away.

Beth jeffers: would you like us to ruin your halloween for you?

Sorry.

Actually, first of all, anything in moderation's a-ok, right?

Whitney brown: absolutely.

I'm definitely having some candy.

Beth jeffers: me too.

Whitney brown: for sure, guaranteed.

Beth jeffers: heck yeah.

Heck yeah.

So, the main thing is, i think, you just need to stay away from the bowl because it's something that you can eat a lot of.

Whitney brown: take it and leave, that's right.

Beth jeffers: okay?

And like take this little crunch bar.

It's going to have 70 calories in it.

Whitney brown: that's right.

Beth jeffers: which is not terrible.

Whitney brown: no, it's not.

But it's pretty small.

Beth jeffers: if you eat one.

So it is small and it goes fast, so you kind of have to pick and choose, but look at this.

Whitney brown: right.

Beth jeffers: this has 90 calories.

It's a rice krispie treat.

Whitney brown: that's right.

Beth jeffers: and you'll probably have that same... the sugar rush thing will be about the same.

Whitney brown: mm-hmm .

Beth jeffers: but if you like chocolate... oh, candy.

Whitney brown: that's a good one, skittles.

Skittles are good.

They're 60 calories per little pack like this, so these is how they usually come.

Beth jeffers: that's not bad at all.

Whitney brown: no, it's not bad at all.

Beth jeffers: no, no.

Whitney brown: it's a nice sweet treat.

Beth jeffers: let's go with the starburst.

Whitney brown: what else you got in there?

Beth jeffers: that's just... yeah.

The little starbursts are just 30 calories.

Whitney brown: each.

Right.

Beth jeffers: that's just two of them.

Okay?

Whitney brown: well, there's 60 for both of them, so it's 30 each.

Beth jeffers: it takes a long time to chew those.

That's important.

Okay?

You've got to think these things through.

The rice krispie treats do too.

The butterfinger, whitney, talk about that.

Whitney brown: those go fast.

The butterfinger are good.

Beth jeffers: she's a chocolate person.

Whitney brown: for two of these, it's 170 calories, so we're talking about a decent size, but it's a good treat.

I mean, it's not a bad treat.

It's good and i do love a butterfinger, so to me, it's absolutely worth it to have two of those for 170 calories.

Beth jeffers: so i think the big thing is, is don't dwell on everything that you're eating.

Whitney brown: right.

Beth jeffers: or if you go overboard, don't beat yourself up.

Whitney brown: no, just... it's fine.

Beth jeffers: sunday's a new day.

That's what i say after halloween, but don't make the week halloween week or the whole thing.

Whitney brown: that's right.

Or halloween to thanksgiving to christmas and then by the time we get to january, all of those holiday pounds have piled up.

Beth jeffers: right.

Whitney brown: so you just want to enjoy the ones that you love the most, the best.

And on behalf of your dentist, to make sure you brush your teeth after all that candy, right?

Beth jeffers: that's a very good point.

Whitney brown: nice little plug for the dental community.

Beth jeffers: so, have a great halloween, safe halloween.

Have a piece of chocolate.

Whitney brown: enjoy the candy you love.

Beth jeffers: enjoy a few things.

Get on a treadmill.

You cannot exercise it all off.

Whitney brown: that's right, but just remember to enjoy it.

Beth jeffers: yeah.

Whitney brown: thanks for tuning in.

We'll see you next week on get fit friday.

Announcer: for more get fit fridays with the fitness factor, go to wcbi.com.




