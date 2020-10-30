Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High school football returns in Maryland

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:07s - Published
High school football returns in Maryland
Defending champion Mount St. Joseph scrimmages St. Mary's

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KXAN_News

KXAN News TONIGHT: Westlake and Hays meet for an important district matchup at Chaparral Stadium. You can watch the game on o… https://t.co/tR125JaBex 9 minutes ago

pbphighschools

Post on High Schools Public high school football in Palm Beach County returns tonight. We have you cover. Follow @ReesesRoundup for upda… https://t.co/ONdQlitIrE 15 minutes ago

stubby_stubbs

Stubby Stubbs† RT @JustinESports: Our @HSTucson Game of the Week is @CienegaFootball and @cdo_football. Pat Nugent returns to his old stomping grounds to… 35 minutes ago

thescorewi

The Score WI High School Football returns tonight on The Score! This week we have @XHawksSports vs. @WinneconneFB! Kickoff is… https://t.co/6kzd1JtJxY 1 hour ago

PrepRedzoneMN

Prep Redzone Minnesota RT @EPLocalNews: Tonight, @FootballEPHS returns home to face Edina in a district contest. Be sure to catch where to stream it here: https:… 3 hours ago

JustinESports

Justin Spears Our @HSTucson Game of the Week is @CienegaFootball and @cdo_football. Pat Nugent returns to his old stomping ground… https://t.co/f1lZ50oDpl 3 hours ago

carson8__

carson tucker RT @jhofeditz: The Wylie football team takes the field tonight for the first time in almost a month. The Bulldogs jump right back into thin… 4 hours ago

jhofeditz

Jordan Hofeditz The Wylie football team takes the field tonight for the first time in almost a month. The Bulldogs jump right back… https://t.co/72cDSJ8JQF 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Palm Beach County high school football kicks off Friday [Video]

Palm Beach County high school football kicks off Friday

The Friday night lights are back on in the Schools District of Palm Beach County as high school football kicks off for a shortened season.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:48Published
High School Football reclassification [Video]

High School Football reclassification

For the next two years, the high school football landscape on the Gulf Coast will look a little different as it does every two years.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
High School football games changed due to Hurricane Zeta [Video]

High School football games changed due to Hurricane Zeta

As if high school football cancellations due to COVID-19 weren’t already bad enough, Hurricane Zeta decided to pour some salt in the wound.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published