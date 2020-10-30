High school football returns in Maryland

Jordan Hofeditz The Wylie football team takes the field tonight for the first time in almost a month. The Bulldogs jump right back… https://t.co/72cDSJ8JQF 4 hours ago

carson tucker RT @jhofeditz : The Wylie football team takes the field tonight for the first time in almost a month. The Bulldogs jump right back into thin… 4 hours ago

Justin Spears Our @HSTucson Game of the Week is @CienegaFootball and @cdo_football . Pat Nugent returns to his old stomping ground… https://t.co/f1lZ50oDpl 3 hours ago

Prep Redzone Minnesota RT @EPLocalNews : Tonight, @FootballEPHS returns home to face Edina in a district contest. Be sure to catch where to stream it here: https:… 3 hours ago

The Score WI High School Football returns tonight on The Score! This week we have @XHawksSports vs. @WinneconneFB ! Kickoff is… https://t.co/6kzd1JtJxY 1 hour ago

Stubby Stubbs† RT @JustinESports : Our @HSTucson Game of the Week is @CienegaFootball and @cdo_football . Pat Nugent returns to his old stomping grounds to… 35 minutes ago

Post on High Schools Public high school football in Palm Beach County returns tonight. We have you cover. Follow @ReesesRoundup for upda… https://t.co/ONdQlitIrE 15 minutes ago

KXAN News TONIGHT: Westlake and Hays meet for an important district matchup at Chaparral Stadium. You can watch the game on o… https://t.co/tR125JaBex 9 minutes ago