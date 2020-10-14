Global  
 

Could suburban women decide the US election?

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Donald Trump is on the hunt for suburban woman voters, many of whom who supported him in 2016 have since turned away.


If Biden wins the 2020 presidential election, he may have suburban women to thank

Appearing to understand the importance of this voting bloc, Trump said at a recent campaign rally,...
Business Insider - Published

US election: The women who hold the key to Trump's survival

Suburban women are a key voting bloc this election - but can Trump still count on their support?
BBC News - Published

Suburban Philadelphia women on the 2020 debates, coronavirus pandemic and stimulus

Less than two weeks out from Election Day, Anthony Mason checks in with six women from the...
CBS News - Published


KimMartin4real

💧Kim Martin 🌿🐾🌊 Donald Trump's scare tactics worked with suburban women in 2016. Here’s why they're turning away sharply in 2020 https://t.co/HlISDQYX2e 44 minutes ago

jorgeoc

Jorge Ortiz Suburban Women Could Decide the Size of the Supreme Court https://t.co/4ze7OWbqLa 9 hours ago

BuddhaBumble

Bumble🐝Buddha HAND DELIVER YOUR BALLOT!!! I keep reading things like “suburban women will decide this election,” or “early voters could decide the election.”… https://t.co/TqtfwXLDmL 19 hours ago

wosunews

WOSU News White suburban women could decide the presidency this year. But the gender divide isn’t nearly as wide in Ohio as i… https://t.co/czoUiXqXxw 1 day ago

lilienfeld1

david lilienfeld @fdwilkinson In times past, Democratic moderates may have throttled back any effort to eliminate the filibuster,… https://t.co/YeVqsYu2Pz 1 day ago

fdwilkinson

Francis Wilkinson RT @bobivry: Suburban women call the political shots @fdwilkinson https://t.co/H2Shg2xChp @bopinion 1 day ago

bobivry

Bob Ivry Suburban women call the political shots @fdwilkinson https://t.co/H2Shg2xChp @bopinion 1 day ago

bopinion

Bloomberg Opinion If Democrats take the White House and Senate, what changes will they make? That will largely be for suburban women… https://t.co/YudSMMXTcV 1 day ago


Will The Presidential Debate Turn The Tide Towards Trump? [Video]

Will The Presidential Debate Turn The Tide Towards Trump?

After much ado about mutable microphones and plexiglass shields, President Donald Trump will face opponent Joe Biden on Thursday. CNN reports Trump needs to not just perform well at the presidential..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:49Published
Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks' [Video]

Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks'

When it comes to getting people to get their checkbooks out to contribute to a presidential reelection campaign, having a first lady speak is a deal-closer. But according to CNN, America's current..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump to suburban women: 'Will you please like me?' [Video]

Trump to suburban women: 'Will you please like me?'

U.S. President Donald Trump made a plea to suburban women voters at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night (October 13), claiming he would keep their communities safe.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published