LA County Health Officials Report Another Day Of Disturbingly High Coronavirus Cases
Los Angeles County Friday reported nearly 1,300 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 additional fatalities.
Models Show Colorado Will Hit Record Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Within 2 WeeksThe trend in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Colorado is going the wrong way, according to health experts.
New Jersey Hospitals Seeing More COVID-19 CasesHealth officials are warning a steady rise in COVID cases could again stress the tri-state area's hospitals. We're not there yet, but there is growing concern; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Texas AG Ken Paxton Joins Businesses Suing El Paso County Judge Over Coronavirus Restrictions During Surge In CasesJudge Samaniego's orders include shutting down all non-essential services for a two-week period, including in-person dining, gyms and salons.