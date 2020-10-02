Politicos pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended inaugural event of seaplane service on October 31. He travelled in India's maiden seaplane flight from Kevadia to Sabarmati. The flight connects Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Doctor Ramdas Athawale demanded death penalty for criminals in Hathras alleged gang-rape case. Athawale has also decided to meet Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. "Will talk to Yogi Adityanath over the action of Uttar Pradesh Police in the matter." The minister said that he has planned to visit Hathras but cancelled it because police said as section 144 has imposed there; no one is allowed to come in Hathras. Athawale has said that he will go Hathras next week. The 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary in Lucknow. He was accompanied by UP Governor Anandiben Patel. CM Yogi spun the Charkha at Kshetriya Shri Gandhi Ashram in Hazratganj. The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Bapu.
Addressing a public rally ahead of Bihar polls in Daraunda assembly constituency of Siwan district on October 29, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "15 years ago, some people put Bihar in identity crisis. Recall their 'jungle raj' when corruption was rampant. 6 years ago, choosing Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed nature of Indian politics." "Now, no poor has religion or caste. Development is for all," UP CM added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana (PM SVANidhi) beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh on October 27. He interacted with the food vendors through video conferencing. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present during the conferencing. PM SVANidhi scheme was launched on June 01, 2020 to help poor street vendors, impacted by COVID-19, to resume livelihood activities.
A minor boy allegedly killed his father in UP's Mathura. The incident took place in May 2020. 17-year-old boy disposed off his father's body after watching a crime serial. Speaking to media, SP of Mathura, Udai Shanker Singh said, "Minor watched crime-related videos of a crime serial atleast 100 times on his mobile and strangulated victim in a planned way."
Heavy rainfall has been lashing Andhra Pradesh leading to flood-like situation in several parts of the state. Over ten people have died in different parts of the state. Several houses collapsed leading many to shift to safer places. A team from the Indian Army also rescued people from rain affected areas using boats. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also visited the rain affected areas while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with district officials via video conference. He has ordered to provide Rs 500 financial aid to those in the rehabilitation camps, so that they do not face problems after going to their houses. The Central government has also offered assistance to the state in tiding over the situation. The CM said that the deep depression, which caused the heavy rain since Monday, has crossed the land and that normalcy is being restored. He has explained to the Prime Minister the measures officials are taking to help the affected people. Watch the full video for all the details.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital at Bibinagar in Telangana and reviewed the facilities at the hospital amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. He said, "We aim to build AIIMS as great as that of national capital. On the instructions of Prime Minister Modi, I came here to inspect the preparations."
Displaying mutual tolerance and having regards for each other's beliefs, this is what forms the foundation of Indian culture. Even today, several examples can be found across the nook and corner of the country who are keeping this culture intact. The latest one to join this list is Rohit Shrivastava from Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh, who has set a milestone of Hindu - Muslim camaraderie by becoming the first one to donate money for the building of Ayodhya Mosque. No matter how many religions we practise in India, but in essence they all are one. Every religion teaches us to respect the other and be kind and generous to everyone in the universe. Depicting the same principles, a Hindu man in Lucknow city donated an amount of Rs 21,000 for the construction of the Mosque complex in Ayodhya, also becoming the first one to make the contribution. A law faculty employee of Lucknow University, Rohit Shrivastava handed over the amount to Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation, a trust constituted by the Sunni Waqf Board to oversee the construction of the Mosque complex.
An old couple in Telangana's Medak district spent their life savings to get a house with asbestos sheets. Though their long-awaited dream got fulfilled but the fate willed otherwise. And after days, due to incessant rainfall the house collapsed. The couple found shelter under a tree as villagers were reluctant to provide them one due to the COVID-19 fear. In this time of grief, an employee of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Winners Foundation came as ray of hope. BDL employee Arikipudi Raghu bought the couple some clothes and essential commodities. Raghu went a step further and took the initiative to build a 'pucca' house for the couple.
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by police on October 26 after he reached Siddipet where searches were conducted at locations related to BJP's Dubbaka by-poll candidate Raghunandan Rao, and seized Rs 18.67 lakh. BJP workers alleged that police brought money in a bag to plant it at the location. Dubbaka by-poll is scheduled on November 03.
On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to 'ironman' on his birth anniversary at 'Statue of Unity'.