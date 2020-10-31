|
|
|
Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 03:05s - Published
Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
Legendary actor Sir Sean Connery - famous for being the first actor to play James Bond - has died at the age of 90, his family has confirmed.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The producers of James Bond have said they are “devastated” by the death of Sir Sean Connery at...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|
Nicola Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” by the death of acting legend Sir Sean Connery and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|
Sean Connery, best known for his role as the iconic James Bond, has died at the age of 90, the BBC...
cbs4.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at the age of 90
Original James Bond star Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. TheScottish actor was the first to bring the role of 007 to the big screen andappeared in seven of the spy thrillers between 1962..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
|