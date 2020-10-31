Global  
 

Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90

Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90

Legendary actor Sir Sean Connery - famous for being the first actor to play James Bond - has died at the age of 90, his family has confirmed.


Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’

The producers of James Bond have said they are “devastated” by the death of Sir Sean Connery at...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

‘Heartbroken’ Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes to ‘film icon’ Sir Sean Connery

Nicola Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” by the death of acting legend Sir Sean Connery and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Sean Connery, Oscar Winner & Legendary James Bond Star, Has Died At 90

Sean Connery, best known for his role as the iconic James Bond, has died at the age of 90, the BBC...
cbs4.com - Published


Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:58Published
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published