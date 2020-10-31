Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sean Connery, beloved James Bond actor, dies aged 90

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Sean Connery, beloved James Bond actor, dies aged 90
'Proud Scot' immortalised 007 in films including Dr No and Goldfinger.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sean Connery Sean Connery Scottish actor and producer

Sean Connery ‘Defined an Era and a Style,’ James Bond Actors Say

 Other actors who have portrayed Agent 007 remembered Mr. Connery, who died at 90, for his charm, screen presence and golfing.
NYTimes.com

Beyond Bond: Inside Sean Connery's wild, wigged-out post-007 career

 When Sean Connery starred in 1986's Highlander – the sword-swinging, head-chopping fantasy in which he played an Egyptian-Spaniard (but sounding unmistakably..
New Zealand Herald
Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery. The Scottish actor known for playing James Bond has died aged 90. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

Beyond James Bond, Sean Connery was the ultimate movie star

 (CNN)Sean Connery was a movie star, like few before him and practically no one since. Made famous by the role of Bond, James Bond, the Oscar-winning actor..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Sean Connery Dies: Beloved James Bond Actor Was 90

Scottish actor Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He is understood to have died peacefully in...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •MashableWorldNewsCBS NewsNewsmaxNewsyDeutsche WelleThe VergeThe AgeUSATODAY.comDelawareonline


Daniel Craig Honors Iconic Bond Actor Sean Connery After His Death

Daniel Craig, the current actor playing James Bond, is paying tribute to the late actor Sean Connery,...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


'A legend on screen and off': Tributes pour in after death of Sean Connery

Tributes from actors, celebrities, and politicians alike poured in after the death of Scottish actor...
CTV News - Published


Tweets about this

fcompanionsouth

Film Companion South #Hollywood #SeanConnery #JamesBond #Obituary As he got older, the cruel veneer in his on-screen persona slipped and… https://t.co/9GJ4DJgjUb 14 minutes ago

brettdebonsu

Brett De Bonsu Just to add: The Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt the Covid James Bond 007 in loving memory of our beloved Sir Sean Connery, RIP 27 minutes ago

mzmordi

Gorgeous RT @Glaziang: BREAKING ~ Oscar Winner and beloved James Bond Star Sean Connery Dies at 90. The Scottish actor’s passing was reported Saturd… 34 minutes ago

Gumkhaar

StandForKashmir Sean Connery, beloved James Bond actor, dies aged 90 https://t.co/KYheHpCdzq via @AJEnglish A man to be remembered… https://t.co/tP03bQDs07 57 minutes ago

FilmCompanion

Film Companion #Hollywood #SeanConnery #JamesBond #Obituary As he got older, the cruel veneer in his on-screen persona slipped and… https://t.co/U3uFkB5W1m 1 hour ago

soji41468

Sonja Allardyce RT @TAPSorg: TAPS honors the extraordinary life of @RoyalNavy veteran and iconic actor, Sir Sean Connery. The beloved Scotsman who became a… 1 hour ago

AnneStormDK

Anne Storm To my beloved husband who died at 52: Now you and Sean have all the time in the world. Sean Connery, Who Embodied J… https://t.co/E3pfga49yP 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

First James Bond Sean Connery Dies [Video]

First James Bond Sean Connery Dies

The actor was best known for the James Bond movies, but also won an Oscar for "The Untouchables," Stephanie Elam reports (3:20). WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 31, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:21Published
Legendary James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90 [Video]

Legendary James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90

Sean Connery, the Scottish actor known for his role as the legendary James Bond, has died at the age of 90; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published
Sean Connery Dies At 90 [Video]

Sean Connery Dies At 90

The world is bidding a fond farewell to the first actor who portrayed James Bond. CBS News’ Tina Kraus reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:27Published