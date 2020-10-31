Sean Connery, beloved James Bond actor, dies aged 90
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:44s - Published
3 minutes ago
'Proud Scot' immortalised 007 in films including Dr No and Goldfinger.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery. The Scottish actor known for playing James Bond has died aged 90. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:55 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Scottish actor Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He is understood to have died peacefully in...
Upworthy - Published
22 hours ago Also reported by •
Mashable • WorldNews • CBS News • Newsmax • Newsy • Deutsche Welle • The Verge • The Age • USATODAY.com • Delawareonline
Daniel Craig, the current actor playing James Bond, is paying tribute to the late actor Sean Connery,...
Just Jared - Published
20 hours ago Also reported by •
Deutsche Welle
Tributes from actors, celebrities, and politicians alike poured in after the death of Scottish actor...
CTV News - Published
20 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
First James Bond Sean Connery Dies The actor was best known for the James Bond movies, but also won an Oscar for "The Untouchables," Stephanie Elam reports (3:20). WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 31, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:21 Published 7 hours ago
Sean Connery Dies At 90 The world is bidding a fond farewell to the first actor who portrayed James Bond. CBS News’ Tina Kraus reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:27 Published 9 hours ago