Bihar giving message to world through elections in COVID time: PM Modi

PM Modi said, "Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls." He further said, "Not just the country, Bihar is giving message to the world.
In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote.
This is democracy's power and every Bihari's devotion for it.
Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds." He then added, "I congratulate our Election Commission for the conduct of elections in such tough times with extra preparations and precautions." Second phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress during his public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. He said, "The public cannot be fooled for long, look at what condition the public has put Congress party in. Today they do not even have a total of 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. People still punish them whenever there's a chance."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "The holy land of Bihar is determined to take the state to a new height in this new decade. The people of Bihar have rejected 'jungle raj' and also rejected the double crown princes." He further said, "In the last decade, CM Nitish Kumar worked hard to serve citizens of Bihar. In the last decade, every house in the state of Bihar got electricity and gas connections. Now, this decade from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfil more aspirations of the people of Bihar."
MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote during 2nd phase of Bihar elections on Nov 03 at a polling booth in Hajipur Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, BJP leader CP Thakur also cast his vote in Patna. The voting for 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly elections is underway in the state.
India lashed out at Pakistan over cross-border terrorism and other issues at the United Nations. ‘While world has come to a standstill due to COVID, Pakistan has enhanced support to cross border terrorism taking advantage of it. Pakistan is trying to create divisions among our religious communities as well. Fortunately, their provocation is falling on deaf ears since India has had a tradition of pluralism and co-existence where all communities live in harmony under a democratic framework,’ first secretary of India’s permanent mission at UN, Aashish Sharma said. He also spoke about Pakistan’s abysmal record in matters of sectarian violence and said that Islamabad should first set its own house in order. The Indian diplomat also condemned Pakistan’s statement and said that Islamabad has time and again abused the United Nations platform to further its own nefarious political agenda. Sharma also said that India had dealt with the Covid pandemic in the most transparent manner and equal access to medical facilities had been provided to all citizens with special emphasis to the vulnerable communities. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:54Published
Pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to be admitted into the intensive care unit. They are also more likely to be put on ventilators, need life support, and die. This is compared to coronavirus patients who aren't pregnant, a CDC report found. Racial disparities existed too, with pregnant Hispanic women more likely to contract COVID-19. Black women more likely to experience serious complications, whether or not they were pregnant.
RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi on November 03 cast their votes at polling booth number 160 in Patna. The polling for 94 Assembly constituencies across 17 districts of Bihar is underway. 1463 candidates, including RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are in fray.
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29Published
Tweets about this
Raghuraj RT @ANI: Not just the country, Bihar is giving message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote. This is… 41 minutes ago
JK 24x7 News Not just the country, Bihar is giving message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers t… https://t.co/nWYLO09pXp 1 hour ago
Dynamite News Not just the country, Bihar is giving message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers t… https://t.co/SqBxjOuj9U 2 hours ago
Ranganathan RT @TheStatesmanLtd: ‘Not just the country, Bihar is giving a message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers t… 2 hours ago
AMIT TRIVEDI 🇮🇳 अमित त्रिवेदी@ANI Bihar And Biharis Inspiring The World... Giving Message Of Dynamic And Vibrant Democracy.. Congratulations To… https://t.co/N0jXC0Q4i7 2 hours ago
the indian national daily Not just the country, Bihar is giving message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers t… https://t.co/bugm9sCmWK 2 hours ago
The Statesman ‘Not just the country, Bihar is giving a message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge number… https://t.co/ulyXFMqBCX 2 hours ago
LatestLY Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Voting Live News Updates: 'Bihar is Giving a Message to the World,' Says PM N… https://t.co/xuh3M1fRNP 2 hours ago
As the political battle rages on in poll bound Bihar, Polling for the second phase is underway in 94 constituencies. In these 94 seats, spread across 17 districts, 1,463 candidates are in the fray and..
A girl arrived at polling booth in Patna with her grandmother on cycle to cast vote on Nov 03 for the 2nd phase of Bihar elections. She said, "I've come here with my grandmother. I'll be voting for the..