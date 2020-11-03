Bihar giving message to world through elections in COVID time: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03.

PM Modi said, "Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls." He further said, "Not just the country, Bihar is giving message to the world.

In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote.

This is democracy's power and every Bihari's devotion for it.

Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds." He then added, "I congratulate our Election Commission for the conduct of elections in such tough times with extra preparations and precautions." Second phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway today.