Joe Biden Takes All Dixville Notch, New Hampshire Votes
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:29s - Published
3 minutes ago
Joe Biden Takes All Dixville Notch, New Hampshire Votes
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, just cast and counted some of the first votes on Election Day. All of...
Business Insider - Published
7 hours ago
Democrat Joe Biden got all five votes for President when the town of Dixville Notch voted just after...
USATODAY.com - Published
5 hours ago
Former Vice President Joe Biden took all five of the votes cast for president in Dixville Notch, a...
Upworthy - Published
10 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
First Presidential Results Roll In Thanks to a quirky law, votes in the tiny town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, have already been counted for Joe Biden. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:16 Published 14 minutes ago
Joe Biden wins first county Former Vice President Joe Biden won his first county in Dixville Notch, New Hamshire. They traditionally vote just after midnight. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:42 Published 1 hour ago
Tiny hamlet is among the first to cast midnight votes The polls opened shortly after midnight for the U.S. presidential election at the Hale House at Balsams Hotel in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. With only five residents, the polls closed.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20 Published 2 hours ago