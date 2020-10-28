Global  
 

Bihar polls: 53.51% voter turnout in 2nd phase

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Bihar polls: 53.51% voter turnout in 2nd phase

Bihar polls: 53.51% voter turnout in 2nd phase

The Election Commission informed that 53.51% voting was recorded till 5 pm in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections on November 03.

Election Commission official said, "The polling percentage is a dynamic function, it is still not closed.

The overall percentage is 53.51% in Bihar." Election Commission Secretary General, Umesh Sinha said, "The second and the largest phase of polling in Bihar have come to a close.

Election was conducted in peaceful manner across 94 assembly constituencies in 17 districts of Bihar.

By-elections were also successfully held for 54 seats across 10 states of the country.

The electoral exercise going on in the country is by far the largest exercise in the world to be conducted amid pandemic."


