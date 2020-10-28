Bihar polls: 53.51% voter turnout in 2nd phase

Kashmiri women are also not far behind from their male counterparts in showing their talent in every field, and Nasreena Akhter, a young entrepreneur, is a living example of this. Hailing from militant stronghold Pulwama district, Nasreena started her own business venture of making embroidery items with the help of Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). Nasreena recalls that she fully established her embroidery unit 'Malik Textiles' after getting a loan from District industries Centre (DIC), Pulwama under PMEGP. With her successful venture, Nasreena also provides employment to 11 people, who are mostly non-locals from Bihar. Her unit produces all kinds of crewel curtains, bed sheets, devout covers, pillow, cushion covers among other things.
Onions were flung towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by some protestors while he was addressing a public meeting in Madhubani for the third phase of the assembly elections. Kumar was talking on employment issues when onions came flying at him at the rally in support of his party nominee Sudhanshu Shekhar at Gangaur village ground in Harlakhi assembly constituency, but it missed the target. The onions thrown from a distance fell before reaching the stage. The security personnel flung into action and covered the CM, who continued with his speech. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:50Published
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on November 03 demanded re-polling from Election Commission (EC) at 2 places where firing incident took place during by-polls in MP today. He said, "We got information about money being distributed in cahoots with police and administration. But voters are not for sale. We've demanded EC for re-polling at 2 places where firing took place. All these incidents only prove BJP's frustration." Firing incidents were reported in Morena and Mehgaon of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. By-polls for 28 assembly seats were concluded in MP today.
Polling in the second phase of the Bihar Polls took place today with a total turnout of 53.51% . Addressing an election rally in Saharsa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Proponents of..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been..