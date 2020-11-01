Election workers count votes in Philadelphia

Joe Biden promises to unite the US on final election push in Philadelphia



Joe Biden addressed supporters in Philadelphia on Tuesday, saying that if hegets elected President there won't be "red states or blue states, just theUnited States of America". With almost 102 million Americans voting early andmillions more waiting in line on Election Day, the rancorous campaign across apolarised nation clearly stuck a nerve with the electorate. The Democraticnominee kept his eyes on the critical state of Pennsylvania, taking his finalpitch to voters in his hometown of Scranton and the Democratic stronghold ofPhiladelphia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published now