Pelosi: We can say early 'we have held the House' Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:10s - Published Pelosi: We can say early 'we have held the House' U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats would retain control of the House of Representatives as results came in from Tuesday's (November 3) election. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Channel 5 News "Our race this time was all about health care... I'm very, very proud of the fact that tonight, relatively early, w… https://t.co/eT5RTweZhZ 30 minutes ago laquinta johnson RT @GMA: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi: “I’m very, very proud of the fact that tonight -- relatively early -- we are able to say we hav… 35 minutes ago Lanre Yusuf RT @Nightline: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi: “I’m very, very proud of the fact that tonight -- relatively early -- we are able to say… 47 minutes ago Kelly Phares NEW: @SpeakerPelosi speaking in Washington, DC tonight w/ DCCC Chair @CheriBustos to celebrate Democrats retaining… https://t.co/SSnTSxb4Li 55 minutes ago