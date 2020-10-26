Pelosi: We can say early 'we have held the House'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she feels confident that Democrats are able tosay that they "have held" the House of Representatives. Pelosi said thebiggest issue for her is health care, which she said was amplified because ofthe coronavirus pandemic.
Susan Collins was considered one of the most vulnerable senators up for election this year. The Democratic Party put a target on her Maine senate seat in 2018 when she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Democrats raised tens of millions of dollars to defeat her. However, Collins challenger Sara Gideon, barely got 40% in the general election. Collins earned over 53% of the vote.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham held his Senate seat in South Carolina on Tuesday, despite being out-fundraised by Democrat Jaime Harrison. "I never believed that we would be the center of attention for the Senate races in the entire nation," Graham said.
Trump and Pelosi are both hoping for an economic relief package after the election. "Right after the election, we'll get it one way or the other," Trump said on a podcast interview. "First and foremost..
White House negotiations with Democrats over another pandemic aid bill have come to naught so far. Congress left town on Tuesday without passing another one, as virus cases surge across the nation, and..