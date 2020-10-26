Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pelosi: We can say early 'we have held the House'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Pelosi: We can say early 'we have held the House'

Pelosi: We can say early 'we have held the House'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats would retain control of the House of Representatives as results came in from Tuesday's (November 3) election.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

US election: Pelosi announces Democrats hold the House [Video]

US election: Pelosi announces Democrats hold the House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she feels confident that Democrats are able tosay that they "have held" the House of Representatives. Pelosi said thebiggest issue for her is health care, which she said was amplified because ofthe coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Pelosi 'certain' Dems will keep House majority

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's "absolutely certain" that Democrats will "solidly hold" onto their House majority. (Nov. 3)
 
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories Oct. 29 P

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, Oct. 29: Police on scene after deadly knife attack in Nice; Pelosi confident of Biden win in election; Philly police..
USATODAY.com

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

The Majority Leader, The Perfect Score, The ascent of Alex Honnold

 Lesley Stahl profiles House Majority Leader Eric Cantor; Then, Sam Eshaghoff tells how he was able to take the SAT and ACT college admissions exams for others;..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Susan Collins Crushes Sara Gideon In Re-Election Bid [Video]

Susan Collins Crushes Sara Gideon In Re-Election Bid

Susan Collins was considered one of the most vulnerable senators up for election this year. The Democratic Party put a target on her Maine senate seat in 2018 when she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Democrats raised tens of millions of dollars to defeat her. However, Collins challenger Sara Gideon, barely got 40% in the general election. Collins earned over 53% of the vote.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Graham beats heavily funded opponent in SC [Video]

Graham beats heavily funded opponent in SC

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham held his Senate seat in South Carolina on Tuesday, despite being out-fundraised by Democrat Jaime Harrison. "I never believed that we would be the center of attention for the Senate races in the entire nation," Graham said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published
Democrat Charlie Crist reelected [Video]

Democrat Charlie Crist reelected

Democrat Charlie Crist reelected

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Pelosi scolds White House over no response in virus talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a scolding assessment of COVID-19 relief talks...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxJapan TodayUpworthy


No Progress On COVID-19 Relief Bill

No Progress On COVID-19 Relief Bill Watch VideoIn Washington there's still no movement on a COVID relief deal. House speaker Nancy Pelosi...
Newsy - Published

Rep. Doug Collins pushes resolution to remove Pelosi as House Speaker

(Natural News) On Monday, Oct. 12, Georgia Rep. Doug Collins introduced a resolution pushing for the...
NaturalNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

5_News

Channel 5 News "Our race this time was all about health care... I'm very, very proud of the fact that tonight, relatively early, w… https://t.co/eT5RTweZhZ 30 minutes ago

laquintajohnso6

laquinta johnson RT @GMA: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi: “I’m very, very proud of the fact that tonight -- relatively early -- we are able to say we hav… 35 minutes ago

lance458

Lanre Yusuf RT @Nightline: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi: “I’m very, very proud of the fact that tonight -- relatively early -- we are able to say… 47 minutes ago

kellyfphares

Kelly Phares NEW: @SpeakerPelosi speaking in Washington, DC tonight w/ DCCC Chair @CheriBustos to celebrate Democrats retaining… https://t.co/SSnTSxb4Li 55 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi delivers speech as she projects Democrats will take House [Video]

Nancy Pelosi delivers speech as she projects Democrats will take House

House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, Cali.) projected the Democrats will take over the House again. She said, "Our race this time was all about healthcare."

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:48Published
Trump Promises Relief Package After Election [Video]

Trump Promises Relief Package After Election

Trump and Pelosi are both hoping for an economic relief package after the election. "Right after the election, we'll get it one way or the other," Trump said on a podcast interview. "First and foremost..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published
You're So Lame: Stimulus Bill In Lame-Duck Session Uncertain As Americans Teeter [Video]

You're So Lame: Stimulus Bill In Lame-Duck Session Uncertain As Americans Teeter

White House negotiations with Democrats over another pandemic aid bill have come to naught so far. Congress left town on Tuesday without passing another one, as virus cases surge across the nation, and..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:47Published