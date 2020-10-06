Global  
 

Boris Johnson apologises to businesses for 'nightmare' Covid situation

Boris Johnson has apologised to businesses for the “nightmare” Covid situationand vowed that England’s second national lockdown will end on December 2.

In apre-recorded speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference,the Prime Minister said: “I wan to apologise to all of you who areexperiencing the frustrations and the nightmare of the Covid world.

“I knowhow tough it has been for you and I’m full of admiration for the determinationyou’ve shown in persevering through this crisis.

“I want to thank you for theheroic efforts you’ve made to look after your employees, to make your premisesCovid-secure, putting in Perspex screens, all the trouble you’ve gone to incomplying with the kinds of diktats that I never believed we would have toimpose which, I assure you, go completely against every free market instinct Ipossess.

“And, believe me, we will end these autumn measures on December 2when they expire.”


