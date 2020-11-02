Global  
 

Lindsey Graham Defeats Jaime Harrison to Hold His Seat in the Senate

The South Carolina Republican Senator won the race.

Which was one of the most expensive in the history of the US Congress.


Lindsey Graham wins reelection, CBS News projects

 Graham's opponent, Jaime Harrison, raised over $100 million during the election cycle, shattering shattered Senate records.
Lindsey Graham speaks after winning reelection in Senate

 Republican Senator Lindsey Graham delivered remarks Tuesday after being declared the winner in his bid for reelection in South Carolina. "I am going back to the..
Graham beats heavily funded opponent in SC [Video]

Graham beats heavily funded opponent in SC

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham held his Senate seat in South Carolina on Tuesday, despite being out-fundraised by Democrat Jaime Harrison. "I never believed that we would be the center of attention for the Senate races in the entire nation," Graham said.

Lindsey Graham beats Jaime Harrison in South Carolina's closely watched race for US Senate

 According to the Associated Press, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has held on for reelection despite a challenge from Democrat Jaime Harrison.
Trump's win in Florida helps deliver a red wave of Republican victories

 Led by Trump's performance at the top of the ticket, Republicans charged to victory up and down the ballot in Florida, leaving Democrats reeling.
Democrat Hickenlooper wins Senate race in Colorado

 Democrat John Hickenlooper has defeated Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the nation. (Nov. 4)
 
AP Top Stories November 4 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday November 4th: AP doesn't call winner in US presidential race; President Trump says he's taking the election to the Supreme Court;..
It was a long election night. Here's what we know so far — and what we don't

 The presidential race is down to three Rust Belt states, Republicans appear likely to retain Senate control and Democrats have edge in House.
The battle to control the Senate got tighter overnight. Here's where things stand.

 Democrats won two seats held by Republicans: in Colorado and Arizona. But Republicans held off challengers in Iowa, Montana and South Carolina.
Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison are vying for a Senate seat in South Carolina

Harrison is putting up a formidable fight in deep-red South Carolina, narrowly outpacing Graham in...
Lindsey Graham defends Senate seat in SC, beating out Dem opponent despite record-breaking fundraising

Sen. Lindsey Graham was the projected winner Tuesday night in South Carolina’s closely watched...
U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races [Video]

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

Graham Trounces Harrison [Video]

Graham Trounces Harrison

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham easily trounced challenger Jaime Harrison in a South Carolina senate race. Graham earned 56.6%. Jaime Harrison won 42%. Harrison gained attention for raising huge..

John Hickenlooper defeats Cory Gardner for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat [Video]

John Hickenlooper defeats Cory Gardner for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat

John Hickenlooper defeats Cory Gardner for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat

