Lindsey Graham Defeats Jaime Harrison to Hold His Seat in the Senate
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham held his Senate seat in South Carolina on Tuesday, despite being out-fundraised by Democrat Jaime Harrison. "I never believed that we would be the center of attention for the Senate races in the entire nation," Graham said.
AP Top Stories November 4 A Here's the latest for Wednesday November 4th: AP doesn't call winner in US presidential race; President Trump says he's taking the election to the Supreme Court;
2 hours ago
Harrison is putting up a formidable fight in deep-red South Carolina, narrowly outpacing Graham in...
Sen. Lindsey Graham was the projected winner Tuesday night in South Carolina’s closely watched...
U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham easily trounced challenger Jaime Harrison in a South Carolina senate race. Graham earned 56.6%. Jaime Harrison won 42%. Harrison gained attention for raising huge
Graham earned 56.6%.
Jaime Harrison won 42%.
Harrison gained attention for raising huge.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 7 hours ago