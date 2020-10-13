President Trump receives 53 percent of the vote in Brown County
Joe Biden received about 45 percent, according to unofficial results from Brown County.
First lady Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach County on Election DayPresident Donald Trump can count on at least one vote in Palm Beach County on Election Day.
Voters strongly encouraged, but not required, to wear masks to the pollsElection officials want voters to wear face coverings, but can't deny anyone's right to vote if they're not wearing one.
Ivanka Trump visits Fox Valley as part of President's reelection campaignThe president's daughter talked to supporters about her father's accomplishments and future promises.