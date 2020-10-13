President Trump receives 53 percent of the vote in Brown County

First lady Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach County on Election Day



President Donald Trump can count on at least one vote in Palm Beach County on Election Day. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:54 Published 15 hours ago

Voters strongly encouraged, but not required, to wear masks to the polls



Election officials want voters to wear face coverings, but can't deny anyone's right to vote if they're not wearing one. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago