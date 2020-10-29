Daily coronavirus deaths in Scotland at highest level since May

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery. The Scottish actor known for playing James Bond has died aged 90. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has issued a video statement clarifying the new rules in Scotland from Monday when the country introduces its own Tier system for coronavirus restrictions.
MPs are to vote on a new four-week coronavirus lockdown for England amidwarnings the NHS will be overwhelmed with thousands more deaths unless actionis taken. With Labour backing the new restrictions,..
