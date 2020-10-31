Coronavirus daily death toll hits six-month high in Scotland

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Deaths of coronavirus patients in Scotland have reached a six-month high after64 were recorded in the past in 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Theoverall death toll – of people who first tested positive for the virus withinthe previous 28 days – is now 3,143.


