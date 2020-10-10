New case against Arnab Goswami: FIR for resisting cops during arrest

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami showed injury marks on his hand and said that he was assaulted. "Policemen surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, and pushed me. I am here without shoes, I have been assaulted," said Goswami. Goswami was arrested by the Mumbai Police in two-year old suicide case.
Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on the morning of November 04. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted over Arnab Goswami's arrest and said that Maharashtra Chief Minister has brought defame to his late father, state and the country. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I had heard that Mumbai Police Commissioner was a strong officer but just to arrest Arnab Goswami he had to deploy cops with AK-47 that means he is the most coward officer in entire India. Maharashtra Chief Minister has betrayed the trust of the nation, completely unworthy son of Balasaheb Thackeray. He has brought defame to his late father, Maharashtra and the country."
A farmer died during the BJP’S tractor rally in support of the new farm laws in Ambala. The 72-year-old farmer was participating in the rally being led by rally was led by Union Minister of State Ratanlal Kataria and BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naib Saini. DSP Anil Kumar said that Bharat Singh's son blamed intentional pushing and shoving during the tractor rally to be the cause of the farmer's death. A case has been registered under sections 302, 341, 148, 149, and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. The BJP has alleged that some protesters linked to the Congress party had climbed the tractor, were hitting people with sticks and also pelting stones at the tractors. The BJP’s rally comes weeks after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a tractor rally against the farm related laws passed by the Modi government calling them anti-farmers. He had taken on the Centre and demanded that the new laws would be disastrous for the farmers of the nation. Watch the full video for all the details.
A woman was booked allegedly for thrashing her mother-in-law over a family dispute at their resident in Humayun Nagar. A case has been registered under sections 323 and 70 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. Further investigation is underway.
Taking a dig at Oppositions over chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' remark, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on November 04 asked Opposition leaders that will Indians say 'Pakistan Zindabad' instead of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. "Oppositions accuse BJP that it forces people to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. I want to ask Rahul and Tejashwi if an Indian won't say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', will he say 'Pakistan Zindabad'?" asked Rai during public rally in Bihar's Araria.
A big political war has erupted over the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Maharashtra government and said that they have shamed democracy yet again. ‘Congress and and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and will be opposed,’ Amit Shah tweeted. Union Minister Smriti Irani also lashed out at the Uddhav government and said this is an attack on free press. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra police must have got some evidence based on which it acted against the senior journalist. Arnab Goswami was arrested this morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. Goswami alleged that he was assaulted by the policemen before being taken away. Watch the full video for all the details.
On alleged assault on Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra government has not taken any revenge. "Maharashtra government never takes revenge so it is not appropriate to use this term. The law is followed in Maharashtra and there is no place for anarchy here. Police can take action if they have evidence against anyone. Since the formation of Thackeray government, no action has been taken against anyone for revenge. You must have seen that channel had run a campaign to defame us through baseless allegations," said Sanjay Raut. Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami alleged that Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife at his house on November 04.
Eknath Khadse claimed that many people part of the Bharatiya Janata Party want to quit the outfit. He made the comments a day after he joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after quitting the BJP. Khadse had alleged harassment in the BJP via filing of fake cases against him. He said that the BJP keeps talking about threat to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra to stop people from defecting. Watch the full video for more.
Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami flashed victory sign after he was taken from Alibaug Police Station on November 04. Mumbai Police earlier arrested Goswami from his residence in connection..
BJP president JP Nadda condemned the arrest of Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and called it a "black day". JP Nadda said, "This is a black day today. The way Republic TV's editor-in-chief..