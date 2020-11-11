Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Television anchor Arnab Goswami walked out of jail on November 11 evening after securing bail from the Supreme Court earlier in the day.

The Republic TV editor-in-chief was arrested on November 4 in an abetment to suicide case.

Goswami and 2 others have been accused in the case relating to the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother.

An alleged suicide note claimed that Goswami and the 2 others owed Naik Rs 5.4 crore.

A magistrate had sent the three accused to judicial custody till November 18.

Watch the full video for more.


