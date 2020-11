Minnesota SOS Says State Could Have Highest Voter Turnout In The Country Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:16s - Published 7 minutes ago Minnesota SOS Says State Could Have Highest Voter Turnout In The Country The Minnesota Secretary of State says Minnesota could have the highest voter turnout in the country, Kate Raddatz reports.WCCO 4 News At 5 - Nov. 4, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this SNY "I think both Minnesota, Golden State are looking — they’re very open to moving those picks if they can find a deal… https://t.co/8BmLhvmZqx 55 minutes ago KARE 11 @Rose_DawsonMPLS Good morning! According to the MN Secretary of State, Minneapolis could consent to having federal… https://t.co/oJTcBkDDNh 1 day ago SPOOKY Pretzel Day Sarah. RT @bringmethenews: "Polls suggest that the state Senate could go either way," says U of M Associate Professor of Political Science Kathryn… 3 days ago Bring Me The News "Polls suggest that the state Senate could go either way," says U of M Associate Professor of Political Science Kat… https://t.co/nILtrRaYxV 3 days ago dennis zellaha Even Far Left Minnesota Muslim Attorney General Keith Ellison Admits Trump Could Win The State, says Minn. voters a… https://t.co/fDdvavHIUt 3 days ago Brian Dear ☨ @mtcatlady17 @SebrinaAlfonso @amyklobuchar Yes. The Minnesota state law says 8pm Election Day. It isn’t some secret… https://t.co/iLfLH4pkPl 6 days ago David Shepherd Just when you thought no state could possibly have more crazy election scenario than Pennsylvania, Minnesota says "… https://t.co/cB2nP3izfV 6 days ago Veronica Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said that legalizing marijuana could help the state's budget if Democrats win control o… https://t.co/4ueyKGPR5X 6 days ago