Vote Count 2020: Pollsters Underestimate Support For Trump Re-Election Bid

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Vote Count 2020: Pollsters Underestimate Support For Trump Re-Election Bid

Vote Count 2020: Pollsters Underestimate Support For Trump Re-Election Bid

The presidential election is still hanging in the balance as votes continue to be counted in states across the country, but polls leading into the race painted a very different picture.

Katie Nielsen reports.

(11/4/20)


