Vote Count 2020: Pollsters Underestimate Support For Trump Re-Election Bid
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:31s - Published
5 minutes ago
Vote Count 2020: Pollsters Underestimate Support For Trump Re-Election Bid
The presidential election is still hanging in the balance as votes continue to be counted in states across the country, but polls leading into the race painted a very different picture.
Katie Nielsen reports.
(11/4/20)
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
If the polls were underestimating Trump's support by the same amount as 2016, Biden would still be...
The Age - Published
3 days ago
Article By WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon Liberal film maker Michael Moore, who in 2016 predicted...
WorldNews - Published
4 days ago
(Natural News) In the 2016 Presidential election, Donald Trump received approximately eight percent...
NaturalNews.com - Published
6 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources