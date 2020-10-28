What progress is being made with coronavirus vaccines?

Demand for Khoa made in Betul's Kukroo village of Madhya Pradesh has increased, thus putting the tribal village on path to become self-reliant. Santosh Gayan, Mawa Producer said, "Kukroo's Mawa is very famous as 1 kg Mawa is derived from 4 litres milk. Even MP CM tasted our mawa and liked it."
The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken of how the nation is “indebted” tothousands of heroic key workers and NHS frontline staff as a new nationallockdown looms. In a video preview, released ahead of her appearance withPrince William for Sunday night’s Pride Of Britain Awards 2020, Kate says thecountry is “indebted” to them as “their hard work still goes on”. The royalcouple made a special visit to Britain’s oldest hospital, London’s StBartholomew’s to present NHS representatives with a special recognition awardfor the Daily Mirror Pride Of Britain Awards, in partnership with TSB, on ITVat 9pm.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:21Published