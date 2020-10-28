Global  
 

What progress is being made with coronavirus vaccines?

What progress is being made with coronavirus vaccines?

Covid-19 vaccines could be rolled out in the UK within the first half of nextyear, with the NHS to prepare to deliver doses by Christmas “if they becomeavailable”.


MP village's popular 'Khoa' in demand despite COVID impact [Video]

MP village's popular 'Khoa' in demand despite COVID impact

Demand for Khoa made in Betul's Kukroo village of Madhya Pradesh has increased, thus putting the tribal village on path to become self-reliant. Santosh Gayan, Mawa Producer said, "Kukroo's Mawa is very famous as 1 kg Mawa is derived from 4 litres milk. Even MP CM tasted our mawa and liked it."

Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras will go ahead in 2021 as a ticketed event at the SCG

 The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has announced next year's celebration will be a COVID-safe ticketed event at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
India's Covid-19 caseload mounts to 83.64 lakh with 50,210 new cases

 India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 83.64 lakh with 50,210 new cases in a day, while 77,11,809 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate..
IVF treatment: 'Grieving for the child you can't have'

 A campaigner for NHS-funded IVF says she "reached crisis point" after discovering she was infertile.
Duchess of Cambridge: The nation is indebted to NHS key workers [Video]

Duchess of Cambridge: The nation is indebted to NHS key workers

The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken of how the nation is “indebted” tothousands of heroic key workers and NHS frontline staff as a new nationallockdown looms. In a video preview, released ahead of her appearance withPrince William for Sunday night’s Pride Of Britain Awards 2020, Kate says thecountry is “indebted” to them as “their hard work still goes on”. The royalcouple made a special visit to Britain’s oldest hospital, London’s StBartholomew’s to present NHS representatives with a special recognition awardfor the Daily Mirror Pride Of Britain Awards, in partnership with TSB, on ITVat 9pm.

Coronavirus: The Infodemic - October 29

Coronavirus: The Infodemic - October 29   Daily Debunk Claim: "The West has waged a vaccine war over the COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine. It is a...
BetterLife Pharma to conduct telemedicine coronavirus trials of AP-003 to ease access for patients

BetterLife Pharma Inc (OTCQB:BETRF) (CSE:BETR) (FRA:NPAU) announced Wednesday that its coronavirus...
NHS chief executive: Coronavirus vaccination unlikely until 2021 [Video]

NHS chief executive: Coronavirus vaccination unlikely until 2021

The chief executive of NHS England, Sir Simon Stevens, has warned that a massvaccination programme is unlikely to get under way before next year.

Dr. Fauci: First COVID Vaccines Will Aim To Reduce Symptoms, Not Infections [Video]

Dr. Fauci: First COVID Vaccines Will Aim To Reduce Symptoms, Not Infections

During a Yahoo Finance Summit this week, Dr. Fauci said that the first COVID-19 vaccines will aim to reduce symptoms but not necessarily prevent infection. Dr. Mallika Marshall has the latest.

Government to cover cost of COVID vaccine [Video]

Government to cover cost of COVID vaccine

The government says they will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines for Americans. This applies to any drug approved by the food and drug administration

