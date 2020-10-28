What progress is being made with coronavirus vaccines?

Covid-19 vaccines could be rolled out in the UK within the first half of nextyear, with the NHS to prepare to deliver doses by Christmas “if they becomeavailable”.

Duchess of Cambridge: The nation is indebted to NHS key workers The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken of how the nation is “indebted” tothousands of heroic key workers and NHS frontline staff as a new nationallockdown looms. In a video preview, released ahead of her appearance withPrince William for Sunday night’s Pride Of Britain Awards 2020, Kate says thecountry is “indebted” to them as “their hard work still goes on”. The royalcouple made a special visit to Britain’s oldest hospital, London’s StBartholomew’s to present NHS representatives with a special recognition awardfor the Daily Mirror Pride Of Britain Awards, in partnership with TSB, on ITVat 9pm.

A campaigner for NHS-funded IVF says she "reached crisis point" after discovering she was infertile.

India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 83.64 lakh with 50,210 new cases in a day, while 77,11,809 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate..

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has announced next year's celebration will be a COVID-safe ticketed event at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

MP village's popular 'Khoa' in demand despite COVID impact Demand for Khoa made in Betul's Kukroo village of Madhya Pradesh has increased, thus putting the tribal village on path to become self-reliant. Santosh Gayan, Mawa Producer said, "Kukroo's Mawa is very famous as 1 kg Mawa is derived from 4 litres milk. Even MP CM tasted our mawa and liked it."

Daily Debunk Claim: "The West has waged a vaccine war over the COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine. It is a...