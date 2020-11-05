Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Late Night Hosts React to Trump and Close Election Results | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Late Night Hosts React to Trump and Close Election Results | THR News

Late Night Hosts React to Trump and Close Election Results | THR News

Late night TV hosts share their thoughts on the tight presidential race and how Trump has responded to the results so far.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top Republican backs Trump challenge to vote results [Video]

Top Republican backs Trump challenge to vote results

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell declared on the Senate floor that "no states have yet certified their election results".

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:03Published
Texas Constitutional Law Professor Says US Supreme Court Unlikely To Act In Presidential Election Disputes [Video]

Texas Constitutional Law Professor Says US Supreme Court Unlikely To Act In Presidential Election Disputes

President Donald Trump and his campaign have filed election lawsuits in a number of states to challenge the results.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published
Law Expert Talks Validity Of Trump Election Challenges [Video]

Law Expert Talks Validity Of Trump Election Challenges

SMU Constitutional Law Professor Dale Carpenter Talks On Validity Of Trump Campaign's Legal Challenges To Presidential Election Results

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 17:27Published