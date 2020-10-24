Vote Count Still Too Close To Call In Multiple Battleground States
Skyler Henry reports on vote counts continuing in battleground states with Biden holding clearer path to victory (11-5-2020)
Henry Collier RT @IfyNwadiwe: What usually happens is that a candidate leads by a margin that mathematically means they will win and they announce it as… 8 minutes ago
World News RT @theBAtimes: #World #US #USElection2020 #Vote2020 #Trump #Biden
With many critical battleground states still not announcing the result… 15 minutes ago
Buenos Aires Times #World #US #USElection2020 #Vote2020 #Trump #Biden
With many critical battleground states still not announcing th… https://t.co/o4FqdnOsdZ 17 minutes ago
Photo Gamer @BadattiJones @critic_swedish @America1131 @Timcast That is why counting is taking longer than expected, on top of… https://t.co/AAYSqWQQHE 37 minutes ago
Johnny DelPizzo @communistnazi1 @coyfishj @bluekojak_ @PeterGriffinAcc @LilNasX For one, the original count was transparent. For tw… https://t.co/1FV00Fdg2S 40 minutes ago
Tony @IAmJericho It's because it's too close to call. I'm in Texas and they only counted 85% of the vote but because the… https://t.co/S1EoW6YxgS 45 minutes ago
Lisa von Steijern RT @TelfotoABZ761: Good evening friends. Close, so close is the result in the USA but it could be dragged out with all the law suits float… 57 minutes ago
Laurie A. Heer @benshapiro I don't feel it was even close! Voter Fraud to the Max! It's Never taken days to count votes, except th… https://t.co/PgUp2Ipxvd 1 hour ago
Jill Biden’s Election Night Outfit Included a Secret MessageWords to live by.
President Trump, Joe Biden Target Key Battleground States As Election NearsCBS News polls show multiple key battleground states are too close to call.